Letters to the editor for Oct. 13

Good not doing his job

[5th District U.S. Rep.] Bob Good is not good for the residents of either Amherst County or Lynchburg. Any person who believes their only role, as a representative of a district, is to oppose the ideas put forth by the other party is not doing their job. They are supposed to be working for the benefit of the people they represent.

In his first term in office, I have not seen any proposals put forth by Mr. Good to enhance the well-being of the people he's supposed to represent. I think he needs a lesson in political science. He's supposed to work with all parties to support the views of those he represents. He shouldn't be taking a salary, out of taxpayer funds, for doing nothing but taking up space or voting "no" on everything proposed by others.

NANCY OWEN

Amherst

Change needed in the 5th District

Josh Throneburg would be a much better Congressman for the 5th District than Bob “NO” Good.

Throneburg is for lowering prescription drug costs for all. Good voted against lowering drug costs for seniors and capping insulin at $35.

Throneburg is for expanding health care for veterans. Good voted no on a bill to do just that.

Throneburg is in favor of increasing federal aid for public schools. Good wants to abolish the federal Department of Education and opposes aid to public schools.

Throneburg is in favor of protecting women’s reproductive rights. Good is for mandatory pregnancy in all instances, including rape and incest. Good also opposes access to contraceptives.

Throneburg is for federal dollars to expand broadband, rebuild roads and bridges. Good opposed the infrastructure bill that will do those things. He has brought zero federal dollars to the 5th District.

In the past few weeks. Good has voted against a bill that would provide information to veterans enrolled in food assistance programs. The bill passed by 331-95 with plenty of Republican support.

Good opposed both Ukrainian aid packages. He voted against the Domestic Terrorism Prevention Act of 2022. He voted against certifying the 2020 election and buys into the “big lie” the election was stolen in spite of no evidence that it was. He has voted against legislation to protect voting rights.

Good even voted against legislation to ease the baby formula shortage.

We need a much better Congressman than “NO” Good. Josh Throneburg is an ordained minister, a dad of two young girls and has been married for almost 20 years. He grew up in a farming family in a town of just 500 people. He’s running for Congress to serve the 5th District and fight for a better future for our children and for you.

WOODY GREENBERG

Arrington

Disaster and dictatorship

Another week of denial in Putin’s world has just ended and it was a whopper. Even as his troops were getting shellacked in almost every Ukrainian province he has invaded he officially signed the annexation papers adding those areas to the Russian Federation. That almost no other country or the Ukrainian military recognizes his actions does not seem to concern him or the entire Russian governing body, the Duma.

He got unanimous support for this action; no member of Russia’s elected government had the courage to stand up to this ludicrous action. They also seemed to dismiss the hundreds of thousands of Russians now fleeing their country. Two Russian men have actually taken a boat across the Bering Strait to Alaska seeking asylum. I ask “Don’t these officials realize those fleeing represent the future of their country? Who is going to be the future leaders, teachers, innovators, and mechanics if so many smart young people flee?”

As I thought about this my mind kept saying, “Where have I seen this type of behavior recently?” Then I recognized that this is the same kind of response that the Republican Party shows when presented with another of Trump’s criminal or ludicrous actions. They continue to follow him, discarding everything else, leaving only disaster and dictatorship.

I think most Americans want every president we elect to be successful at supporting our Constitution and rule of law because that mass of ideas and beliefs are what really guides us on to making things better. Americans always want to make things better. That's what we really do; Americans endeavor to make things better.

And that opens us up to being misled by opportunistic grifters like Donald Trump. The one thing I’d recommend all Americans do is examine the founding documents AND how we as Americans have improved them over almost 250 years. If you base your life and beliefs only on the original documents you dismiss all the improvements we’ve accomplished in struggling for a more perfect union.

As I said a few weeks ago, not a single member of today’s U.S. Supreme Court had the qualifications to cast a vote in original Virginia much less be a judge. The calls for “originalism” from that bench are based on ignorance or lies. And I consider them to be learned individuals.

They should try to be Americans and do better. We can all do better.

MIKE TABONY

Gladstone