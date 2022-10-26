Letters to the editor for Oct. 20

Party of carnage

The midterms are only a few weeks away and one day the polls say the Democrats are going to hold the line and the next day that the Republicans are going to win. So, we know that one result of the midterms is going to be that polling has become useless. Let’s say the Republicans do win and ask what is the country going to get?

First off, a national law banning abortion. Although it would seem impossible that a Biden veto of that would be overturned. Investigations out the wazoo. They might even investigate Benghazi again and, of course, Hunter Biden. Oh, and prepare to lose your job because they also plan to wreck the economy.

First, they are going to try to make the Trump tax cuts permanent. Since the classic definition of inflation is too much money chasing too few goods that will produce even more inflation than we have now. Next, they will vote against raising the debt ceiling and that could take down not only our economy but the economy of the rest of the world. Also, if you get any kind of check from the government you might want to find other sources for that money.

And as a side note, if you are a Ukrainian start negotiating. You see the Republican Party can only thrive if things are bad and getting worse. The party feeds off the “carnage” Trump mentioned in his 2016 inauguration. They must always remind their voters of that carnage but be careful not to do anything about it. Which, of course, paves the way for Trump to triumph in 2024.

All those Republicans you are going to vote for in 2022 will make sure Trump wins in 2024 no matter how many votes he gets. But after 2024 you will not have to worry about elections for a while because there won’t be any. You were hoping that putting Hunter Biden in jail was going to solve all your problems and reduce the price of gas. Sorry, no.

Vote blue no matter who.

LOUIS HARPSTER,

Shipman

Dictators and desperation

Well, before we start on some of the atrocities coming from Putin’s terror war on Ukraine, let’s dive into the atrocities closer to home. Our governor, who won only because the Democrats fielded a Hillary-like candidate in Terry McAuliffe last election, was recently campaigning for someone who refuses to recognize the results of the 2020 presidential election.

The question becomes, “Does Youngkin believe Biden is the duly elected president or is he a closet Trumpian?” If he recognizes Biden as the true president why is he campaigning for an unapologetic liar instead of trying to bring his party back to the truth? If he doesn’t recognize Biden as the president perhaps it is time to let his constituents know about that.

As a Virginian, I want a governor that stands for democracy not dictatorship and if you’re a Trumpian you do NOT stand for democracy. Trump never wanted to be a mere president; he only endeavors to be a Putin-like dictator.

In Europe the desperation of Vladimir Putin to salvage anything he can call a “victory” from his massive mistake in Ukraine now has him begging rockets and missiles from Iran to replace his depleted stocks. Unfortunately it appears the Iranians are willing to supply Russia with rockets to kill civilians. The UN should investigate this as a war crime and sanction Iran if proven true.

Also it is time for NATO to move aggressively in welcoming both Finland and Sweden into its ranks. NATO should recognize that returning the Trumpian Republicans to power in the US may substantially weaken NATO and cut funds for Ukraine. Trump probably still thinks the terrorist Putin is a genius.

The latest British Prime Minister has resigned after only 44 days in office and Boris Johnson may return to that office. The Brits are still looking for a way out of the mess they started with Brexit, their vote to leave the European Union. I have long thought that that vote was heavily influenced by Russian operatives trying to weaken the European Union. The British should admit that mistake and rejoin their European neighbors before they have less influence in the world than the Serbians.

Finally, recognize when you go to the voting booth this year that Bob ”No” Good is solidly in dictator wannabe Trump’s corner. A vote for “No” Good is a vote for dictatorship. We can do better. Much better.

MIKE TABONY

Gladstone

Critical thinking at the ballot box

Would not all presidents want 0% inflation and .10 gas? Why haven’t they had such results? Answer: Because they cannot control either. Therefore, neither inflation or gas prices should play a part on who to vote for.

If one is a critical thinker and a believer in our constitutional democracy, why would one vote for a Republican? Policy issues can be debated, but our democracy should not be up for grabs. Republicans are attacking democracy in three main ways:

1. Rejecting the 2020 presidential election results. 126 (59%) of Republican representatives and 21 (43%) of Republican senators did so, with no proof of a “stolen” election. The validity of election results is basic to democracy.

2. Officially declaring on Feb. 4, 2022 that the January 6, 2021 insurrection was “legitimate political discourse” as the Republican party did. That is antithetical to democracy.

3. Repubican state legislatures are establishing laws to limit your right to vote. There is even a case now before the U.S. Supreme Court, “Moore v Harper” concerning the debunked “Independent State Legislature Theory.” You can google it. Simply, it is the North Carolina State Republican Legislature claiming that it is not subject to the state Supreme Court or Governor as to how federal elections are run. US Supreme Court Justices Alito, Thomas and Gorsuch have expressed support for this. That is certainly not democratic.

Use critical thinking when you vote.

TOM WHEATON

Roseland