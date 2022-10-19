Letters to the editor for Oct. 20

Democrats doing damage

The recent letters to the editor in support of Josh Throneburg focus on increased federal aid for government schools, supporting the right of women to end the lives of their pre-born children, and government subsidies for prescription drugs.

What is missing from their letters is the unbelievable damage Democrats have done to this country, including wide open borders, cutting off domestically produced energy, and inching us closer to nuclear war. We could go on and talk about the epidemic of crime, sexualization of children, drag queens in classrooms and restrictions on our rights of free speech.

If you want to see what the future holds if Throneburg and his fellow Democrats continue in power, look at your electricity, grocery, and gas bills. They will go even higher with people like Throneburg casting their votes in Congress.

I find it tragic that Democrats are preoccupied with Ukraine’s border, but under their leadership, the U.S. apparently does not have one worth protecting. They have sent billions to support one of the most corrupt countries in the world while our infrastructure and hurricane-ravaged areas here at home desperately need help.

Thankfully, Americans are smart enough to see through the propaganda and November is going to be a good month for the country. It can’t come soon enough.

WILLIAM WEGERT

Monroe

Stooping to new lows

Well, Putin has once again demonstrated he is scarcely more than an ignorant thug. He is now applying a tactic in Ukraine, the bombing of civilians and their infrastructure, which has never been proven to aid in the victory of a country using it. Quite a few WWII historians will point to Hitler’s switch from attacking the Royal Air Force to the bombing of London as one of his first steps to his suicide bunker.

On the other side, there is no evidence that the massive bombing raids on German or Japanese cities by the Allies did much to lessen the populace’s resolve in their war effort either.

There are historians that assert that even the atom bomb attacks on Japan did not end WWII. It was the entrance of the Russian armies into the conflict that finally convinced the Japanese leadership to unconditionally surrender. They knew then that their military was defeated; to stop the slaughter they capitulated. But now Putin in his ignorance of history and/or his hubris is attacking civilians instead of the Ukrainian military. It is plain stupid to use his weapons against civilian targets.

The Russian military is stretched to the breaking point and we can only hope they soon realize their primary enemy works in the Kremlin. They should march on Moscow.

On this side of the big pond, the Fox News Corporation is finally acknowledging the intelligence level of their viewers by claiming that no “reasonable viewer” would take Tucker Carlson’s broadcasts as anything other than his opinion. “No news, just opinion” – perhaps Fox should replace the “Fair and Balanced” claim with the more truthful one.

Donald Trump is now lawfully required to answer his subpoena by providing documents and testimony to the committee investigating his actions on Jan. 6, 2021. Will he comply with the subpoena? Most assuredly not as in his mind he owes none of us any explanation for his attempt to destroy our democracy.

Having already voted for Josh Throneburg in the November election I’m only waiting for the rest of you to remove embarrassing Bob “no” Good from his position as our representative in Congress. His ease at saying “No” should make him a valuable employee at a health insurance firm.

The rest of us can do better, way better.

MIKE TABONY

Gladstone

The Constitution can’t be ignored

So, Nancy Pelosi wanted to punch out President Trump if he showed up at the Capitol. The tradition is that the president can only come to the Capitol if he is invited. But Trump wanted to accompany the mob there. Imagine the carnage if he had.

It is inevitable that Trump is going to be charged perhaps with multiple crimes. This will set in motion a long process; it could take a couple of years to finish. If the courts are presented with reliable evidence they will have no choice to see the whole process through. The law would demand it and it would not make a difference if the judges were Trump appointees or not. Even the Supreme Court would have to agree.

For about 40% of Americans this is a tragedy. For them it does not make a difference what we find out about Trump as they will remain loyal. There is nothing, nothing at all you can say to them to change their minds. A sign in Shipman says, “Biden declares war on MAGA”. What is the nature of this America made great again? It is predominately white and Christian and straight and Republican. Which is fine as there is no reason these people should be ashamed of who they are and what they think.

But most of those 40% will not take that extra step and say that for them it is more important that Trump remain president and that he makes America great again than the Constitution and our history of a peaceful transfer of power. Politics is, after all, about power and who gets to decide. Seems to me that they need to own up about that.

The rules we have put in place are there, so we don’t resort to violence to get our way. If you want to change the rules say so.

LOUIS HARPSTER

Shipman