Letters to the editor for Sept. 21

A message to Rep. Good

The following is the text of a message I am sending U.S. Rep. Bob Good today:

I am in receipt of your letter of Aug. 18 in which you respond to my concerns about American children being killed by guns. Your second paragraph — in which you detailed your opposition to two bills passed by the House — in essence, says that you believe that the “God-given” Second Amendment is to be interpreted to give priority to largely unbridled gun ownership over a report on Fox News on May 26, 2022, which reports: “Firearms were the leading cause of death for U.S. children and adolescents for the first time in 2020, the most recent year with data available.”

I am saddened that the people of the 5th District voted for someone who values gun “liberty” over the lives of children. Do I understand your position correctly?

DWIGHT MCCALL

Afton

Vote or lose

Ty Cobb, a former Trump lawyer who resigned in 2018, says Trump is “a deeply wounded narcissist and is incapable of acting other than in his perceived self-interest or for revenge.” Now we can’t call every Trump voter a narcissist, but we can acknowledge that the Trump voter is “deeply wounded”

How are they wounded? Is it real or something made up by Fox News or something greedy politicians use for fundraising?

If it is the rural-urban divide that has been going on for hundreds of years. If it is about the role of Christianity in American life, then Christians do have something to worry about as people are leaving the faith and in the future, it could become the minority. If it is about culture, gender and sexuality then that too has been going on for many years. Our broadcast and social media platforms only magnify the differences.

The one conclusion we can make is that no amount of rational discourse is going to change the aggrieved nature of the Trump supporter. It can’t be done, and it disrespects them. The hurt is real for them. It is what Trump is doing with that feeling that is the most worrisome.

For the MAGA movement has many of the hallmarks of previous fascist and totalitarian movements. The same hatred of the other, the same distortions of the media, the same emphasis on a leader who breaks all the norms. And now Trump is threatening violence if he is indicted and invoking QAnon’s The Storm is Coming. You may think it can’t happen here but do not forget that in the 20th Century fascists killed millions.

If significant political violence does occur it is, along with all that has happened in the last couple of years, really going to shake the confidence of this country. There is only one thing we can do to stop the country from going down that road and that is to vote and support any law that strengthens that right.

LOUIS HARPSTER

Shipman

A clear path on Election Day

In February, President Zelensky told the West “I don’t need a ride, I need ammunition.” In September the Russian invaders said, “Here take my ammunition. I want a ride.” In one of the biggest surprises of 2022 the Ukrainian military routed the Russian army and reclaimed thousands of square miles of Ukrainian territory. In the Russian collapse they became the biggest donators to the Ukrainian war effort, abandoning hundreds of armored vehicles, including functioning tanks and self-propelled artillery with thousands of rounds for these weapons.

The Ukrainians surely appreciate the extra weapons and I just hope one of them gets a clear shot at Putin. President Zelensky has stated this week that he now believes the Ukraine can liberate Crimea and there are reports that many Russian intelligence and military officers are now moving their families from there back into Russia. Putin may be saying the Ukrainians can’t win back Crimea but his subordinates are not so sure. And as before as the Russians have retreated they have left more stark signs of the terrorism they practiced on the citizens of Ukraine.

Just today around 440 new graves have been found around the city of Izium with many of the bodies exhibiting marks of torture. As I watch the cowardice of the Russian soldiers I am reminded of the group of Americans who previously praised Putin and his horde for attacking Ukraine. Like so much of their other assertions about their dictator wannabe, they were wrong, wrong, wrong.

Like Putin, Trumpian Republicans offer nothing but destruction, division, and disaster. Joe Biden’s administration has moved this country forward even with the Republican “No!” chorus in full voice. Biden helped establish and hold together the alliance that is greatly assisting the courageous Ukrainians. His administration helped the little guy here so much we’ve had our first bout of inflation in 40 years. That was long overdue.

The rest of us must punish this reactionary Republican/Trumpian dead end for their errors by defeating them at the polls. Absentee in-person voting for the November election will start here on Friday, Sept. 23. Our path is clear and we must vote to remove Representative Bob Good from Congress. He is a quiet member of the group that includes Congresspersons Greene of Georgia and Boebert of Colorado, two of the biggest conspiracy theorists in Washington. We can do so much better than that.

MIKE TABONY

Gladstone