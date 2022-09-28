Letters to the editor for Sept. 29

Vote for democracy

A domineering and uncaring attitude, and being willing to trample on other people has brought a lot of bad things (authoritarianism) into the world. It is time for our elected officials and judges to show some compassion all the while protecting the rights of all citizens to pursue their own happiness.

You do not have to be a Democrat to vote Democratic this time: insurrection is unamerican, women deserve equality and save our democracy.

All Americans — Democrats, independents, mainstream Republicans —can reject government by violence, and instead work together to defend democracy and build a better future, one based in the Constitution, the rule of law, free and fair elections, the will of the people, honesty, decency, respect, patriotism, liberty, justice, hope, and possibility.

Cheers,

WILLIAM BRENNEMAN

Lovingston

Putin's madness and early voting

Well, folks, it had to happen. Putin, after the Russian disaster in Northeast Ukraine, has now declared a partial mobilization of 300,000 pieces of cannon fodder to refill the Russian ranks and return to the attack in his war. And the Russian people voted with their feet; nearly every flight out of Russia was sold out shortly after Putin’s announcement and the lines at the border just keep getting longer.

Putin has also threatened to use nuclear weapons in his war. The sham referendums in Russian occupied Ukraine are now ongoing and Putin seems ready to incorporate these areas into the Russian Federation though this theft of Ukrainian territory will just further isolate Russia. Putin is now grasping at straws. Now is the time for the civilized world to let the Russian dictator know he is courting disaster for his country. At the recent conference Putin was told by both President Xi of China and Prime Minister Modi of India that his war was and is a mistake. The Russian people must now remove this madman from power.

Here in the U.S., the antics of Trump have gotten more bizarre as he now spouts QAnon conspiracy garbage at his rallies. Those rallies are now down to a few hundred people who seemingly have no idea what leadership looks like. Trump’s lawyers have tried to distract the “special master” but he rapidly set them straight and the court of appeals is now letting the DOJ proceed with the criminal espionage investigation of Trump for refusing to return the governmental property he stole.

And the New York Attorney General has filed a massive 225-page civil suit against Trump, his adult children, and corporation for his decades of financial lies. She has also forwarded some of her findings to the FBI and IRS for possible criminal indictment. It has been a good week for those of us who believe in our judicial system.

You can now vote in person and by absentee ballot in the November election. I want [U.S. Rep. Bob] Good gone so bad I voted for Josh Throneburg today, the first day possible. It seems to me a vote for Republican Good is a vote for less healthcare, less economic vision, more societal division, more governmental intrusion into your private life and most difficult decisions, and reckless conspiracy theories displacing truth. Your vote for Throneburg will be part of our doing better together.

MIKE TABONY

Gladstone

A thinking man's game

This just in. Donald Trump can make things happen simply by thinking them. It is the way he declassifies documents. The big lie has become the big joke. Talk about laughing to keep from crying.

Right now, he is in trouble on many legal fronts. Where to begin? How about with New York State suing him for massive fraud to the tune of 250 million. Not chump change. Then there is investigation in Georgia for his call asking for a few more votes. Throw in the Select Committee’s investigation of January 6th and DOJ’s inquiries into the theft of classified documents and you have some serious trouble.

No matter their own political sympathies, the legal system, I think, recognizes that if Trump is not indicted any remaining respect for the rule of law will disappear. That could be a civilization-ending event.

Meanwhile, the Republican Party has some serious policy concerns. They wish to end the immigration of anybody who is not white and Christian, they want to make sure that the rich pay little or no taxes and they want to force everybody in this country to be either a man or a woman and heterosexual.

But the vehicle for accomplishing this, Donald Trump, has become a big joke. He roams the country changing the nature of documents simply with his thoughts. This looks like something out of a Japanese monster movie or perhaps a Saturday Night Live skit. Folks, take down your Trump 2024 signs. It ain’t gonna happen.​

LOUIS HARPSTER

Shipman