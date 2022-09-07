Letters to the editor for Sept. 7

Past time for GOP to cut ties with Trump

Another week has passed and the Trump clown show continues full blast. This past week his chief lackey, Senator Lindsey Graham, has called out Trump’s “Brownshirts” if the US government has the audacity to indict the thief for theft.

Lindsey appears to be ready for round two of the Jan. 6 insurrection. However, in perhaps the first signs of sanity coming from Trump’s legion of Republican supporters is the deafening silence most are sharing as he and his attorneys continue to dig him into a deeper legal hole regarding the stolen classified documents he had at his insecure resort home. It is way past time for the Republican Party leadership to abandon the dictator wannabe and start discussing ideas they have to better the common US citizen.

The country needs a responsible and involved Republican Party; it doesn’t need a lawless mob spewing lies and conspiracy theories. The MAGA terrorists and their leader are a danger to all who still value democracy, our Constitution, and the rule of law.

The achievements of the present administration continue to pile up. Almost every chipmaker is planning or already building new assembly plants in the US due to the many current supply problems and the new governmental incentives. Thousands of new US jobs will be forthcoming in this industry.

I have to ask “What is our governor doing to bring new jobs to Virginia?” Hopefully he is not channeling all his energy into making sure Virginia’s teachers teach his approved history rather than the real one. Yes, white Virginians, some of our ancestors enslaved members of the black race and slaughtered Native Americans; our history is full of horrible things we did. We should learn all we can about each atrocity so that we never repeat it.

In Russia today we observe a country that has never learned about the horrors it has caused. The most enlightened leader they had in my lifetime, Mikhail Gorbachev, has just died and I salute his many contributions to the freedom of Russians and peace in the world. Unfortunately, the present Russian leader is a psychopathic dictator who seems to enjoy killing both his citizenry and his neighbors. I can only cynically wonder how many helpers the Chairman of Lukoil had in “falling” from his 6th story hospital room. That’s how dictators remove those who disagree. We have no need for a dictator. Americans can do better.

MIKE TABONY

Gladstone

Common sense and the Constitution

Based on his political yard signs, it appears that Josh Throneburg is running his campaign for the 5th District Congressional seat on the themes of “compassion” and “common sense.” This shows his profound ignorance of the US Constitution, something I have come to expect from Democrats.

To them, the Constitution is an outdated document they must do away with to make way for a socialist agenda that includes more government and less freedom. And, of course, the climate change mantra provides a ready-made justification for more control and bigger government.

Nowhere in the US Constitution that Throneburg would supposedly swear to uphold are the words “compassion” or “common sense.” Interestingly, if Throneburg were to read Thomas Paine’s 18th Century book called “Common Sense,” he would be reminded that society and government have completely separate roles.

Society unites people around things like compassion and other attributes that thrive when men are free and their rights are protected. The purpose of government, on the other hand, is to restrain evil and protect our freedoms. Paine says that society is a blessing, but government is a necessary evil and should be kept small.

If Throneburg and his fellow Democrats would study a bit of history, they would understand that our limited constitutional republican form of government is the reason the American experiment has been the envy of the free world for centuries. But Democrats are not interested in American greatness, personal freedom, or even history. For them, it’s about power, bigger government, and control over our lives.

Do we really want a congressman who is compassionate with money taken from working taxpayers to buy votes and expand the size of the government? How about a representative who votes to protect all life, liberty, and the ability to pursue our own happiness? And, by the way, there would be much more compassion in our society if the Democrats stopped using race as a political weapon.

WILLIAM WEGERT

Monroe

Local author to share talents at Amherst library event

Award-winning local children’s author, illustrator, and musician Sara Ernst will be performing at a special Story Time and Concert, Sept. 15, 10:30 a.m., at Madison Heights Branch Library.

Sara has been featured in The Washington Post. She has recorded four musical albums. Sara loves to use her music to encourage a deeper love of nature, inspire imagination, empower feelings, and teach valuable lessons to children, and their grown-ups.

Her songs and ukulele create a positive energy. Her illustrations employ soft pastels and jolts of color with zest and impact.

It is Sara’s deep appreciation for children that underwrites her arts and storytelling. She unlocks her verbal and visual talents to convey important educational messages.

Shout No! A Children’s Rhyme About Tricky People. . . And What to Do is Sara’s fourth and latest book. This book has received two awards and teaches children to recognize and respond to unsafe situations with knowledge and confidence.

The public is invited. Please welcome Sara and support your local library.

RICHARD TIM JORDAN

Madison Heights, Friend of the Madison Heights Library