Letters to the editor for Thursday, Aug. 20

In September 1796, President George Washington penned a letter to the American people explaining why he was not running again for office and addressing political problems current then and feared greater in years to come; sectionalism, constitution amendments and political parties.
Sectionalism, “North, South, East and West”; 72 years later we had fought a Civil War and in 1868, a North electorate ratified the 14th Amendment. This amendment prescribed political penalties for the South, fostering sectional hostility that lingered for a century and is a cause of immigration problems today, “anchor babies”.
Constitution amendments; deliberate modifications to the basic constitution in 1913 altered the intended governing structure and funding of the federal government. The 16th Amendment voided the prescribed relationship between federal taxation and federal representation. The 17th Amendment replaced the political stature of the sovereign states in the Congress with the political intent of the political parties. The final alteration to our founders’ federal governing concept was in 1937 with the Supreme Court opinion on social security, which allowed an expanded, here-to-fore limited, role of the federal government.
Political parties; the concerns expressed by President Washington in 1796 regarding the intrusion of political party interests over the interests of the American people has been realized and seen everyday through “identity politics.” Since the federal government cannot legislate to the states, the magical word is “grants.” If you want federal money, do what I tell you in the grant. The congressional battles of today are battles between the political parties for power, not on behalf of the American people.
It was the intent of our founders that on Election Day 2020, “We the people” would stand with and before our fellow citizens and affirm our opinions. This is not a time to stand hidden by “mail-in ballots”.
BOB DEWEY
Wintergreen
All the president’s titles
I read Carlton Ballowe’s letter from Aug. 6. He wanted to impress on us that support of Donald Trump was not based on “crimminality or stupidity” and accused Mr. Harpster of being “incapable of entertaining the possibility that they may be the ones that are wrong. “
I’d like to remind everyone that Donald trump is a “billionaire” who hides his tax returns. A “genius” who hides his college grades. A “businessman” who bankrupted 3 casinos and lost over $1 billion in 10 years. A “playboy” who pays for sex. A “Christian” who doesn’t go to church. A “philanthropist” who defrauds charity. A “patriot” who dodged the draft and attacks dead veterans and their widows.
TOM PROULX
Afton
In favor of a universal mask mandate
Now the lying, misinformation, and disinformation will shift into high gear. Joe Biden picked his running mate, Kamala Harris, an Indian/Jamaican American senator from California and a new “birther” rumor started almost immediately. That what these sad excuses for leaders do. They refuse to do anything productive which might disturb both their rich benefactors and Neolithic base so they make up lies when not golfing. Trying to solve the massive problem of the virus ravaging the country is way beyond them.
On the other hand it was a breath of hope when on their second day together, the Biden/Harris team recommended that all the governors institute a universal mask rule. I could not agree more; it is time to get this virus behind us and this team is coming out of the starting gate with that in mind.
Masks are considered by some to be a political statement. That is as ludicrous as considering pants a political statement. Most folks with an ounce of sense don’t want to live in a society where everyone is allowed to urinate and defecate anywhere they chose. And when is the last time an adult spit on you? We don’t do that and there is good reason we keep all of our bodily juices and wastes to ourselves. We do it to not spread disease. And anyone with that ounce of sense recognizes that in a virally challenged time such as we live, a mask should also be a requirement before one is allowed out into the public. That our president seems to be missing that ounce of sense is not a reason to emulate him.
Finally, I’d like to remind all of the county’s voters that absentee voting begins in about a month. With all the uncertainty that this reactionary administration is adding to the election I recommend that those who are ready to cast their votes do so. We can do better and it’s time to get started.
MIKE TABONY
Gladstone
When government mandates risk-aversion, liberty is lost
What happened to us?
We’ve always been a nation of risk-takers. From where we are today, it’s hard to even imagine the perils our ancestors faced in the 200-year western migration from coast to coast; yet they rolled the dice. From the landing at Jamestown, to the California Gold Rush, to the exploration of space, we’ve taken the risk, reaped the rewards; and yes, we’ve accepted the casualties.
Through it all, we never shrank from the willingness to sacrifice a little safety for the freedom to make our own decisions, good or bad. Risk-takers are responsible for nearly every advance in every field of endeavor.
That’s why it seems so inconsistent with our national character to see healthy Americans afraid to leave their own homes. When they do venture out, they expect the rest of the world to join them in what I consider a pathological case of risk aversion.
From the numbers I’ve seen, Nelson has had more people die from automobile accidents than COVID-19. I don’t know anyone who has changed their mode of transportation. COVID-19 is real, and it can be deadly; but life itself, regardless of risk aversions, produces a death rate of 100%.
When the government mandates risk aversion, they have eliminated liberty. Once we accept the premise that the government may decree anything it wishes as long as it has the potential to save lives; there is no longer any rationale for liberty of any kind.
Freedom is inherently dangerous ... despite the fact that our own government “experts” recently told us masks were worse than useless, let’s assume mask are a good idea, and wearing them saves lives. If you think a good idea that may save lives justifies a government mandate that supersedes individual liberty, what would be your rationale for denying the government the right to mandate proper diet and exercise? Surely it’s a good idea that would save lives. The deaths from obesity, heart disease, etc., dwarf the number of annual COVID deaths. Should the government mandate the elimination of all high risk activities? Should we have a 25 mph national speed limit? Again, how do you argue against any government mandate, once you’ve accepted the premise that any good idea that may save lives ought to be codified into law?
Liberty that doesn’t include the right to make choices the government might consider “poor” isn’t liberty at all. Those who are willing to let the government restrict our choices to those the government has decided are “good”, has traded liberty for what they hope will be security. Ben Franklin famously said: “Any society that will give up a little liberty for a little security, will deserve neither and lose both.”
I fear the mask mandates are the camel’s nose under the tent for a complete loss of liberty. What’s next? I contend that even if mask represent a good idea, their decreed wearing is still an injustice and an affront to liberty. Another famous founder said: “When injustice becomes law, resistance becomes duty.”
CARLTON BALLOWE
Faber
A lesson on freedom of religion
If the First Amendment says “Congress shall make no law respecting an establishment of religion” then what is Bob Good doing? Good and his supporters do not know what freedom of religion means.
It means freedom to believe what you want without the state establishing an official religion with a set of doctrines everyone must adhere to. It certainly doesn’t mean establishing your particular religious beliefs as being required by law. The 5th District, like the rest of the country, is dealing with a pandemic, an economic collapse of historic proportions, an educational system in disarray, climate change and racism and Bob Good is asking us to be more concerned with who goes to bathroom where. This just wont do. Vote Cameron Webb and support doing something for your community, your country and your family.
LOUIS HARPSTER
Shipman
Tell the whole history
I was spurred to comment on the excellent article I read in the Daily Progress last week. I thought Mr. Cropper covered both sides of an issue that will not go away anytime soon in the states that make up the old Confederacy. I am a 69-year-old and I have lived in the south my entire life. For the last 38 years my wife and I have called Scottsville home and we have enjoyed visiting beautiful Nelson over the years.
In my opinion, Lovingston may be the right place and now may be the right time to add contextualizing to the statue. As a student in all white Alabama classrooms in the 60’s I was taught a one-sided history of the Civil War. I loved reading the stories of the battles, generals, but always from the view of the brave, gallant Confederate soldiers defending Alabama and of it’s heroines supporting their men fighting for them. In my textbooks you could believe that the South won the Civil War! I have seen Confederate soldiers on every lawn of every courthouse in Alabama, Virginia and across the south.
I agree with the supervisors quoted in the article. Statue removal is not going to change the hearts and minds of folks who hold fast to that one-sided telling of history. What was missing from my history classes?
Slave history and telling the stories of the lives of ex-slaves forging a new life for themselves during reconstruction. This omission is an injustice. A terrible intentional injustice to people just as heroic as the common soldier and the poor white families to whom that statue is dedicated. That injustice can be rectified. Not perfectly nor to everyone’s satisfaction, but to those who choose to reach out and hear the anger, fear and resentment of others who have been ignored. As Nelson supervisor Rutherford said, racism would not end if the statue were to be removed. True. But progress toward a more just society, to paraphrase Martin Luther King, has to be seen as a long arc that eventually will bend when small acts of kindness and acceptance replace the battles waged over who’s history is to be remembered, taught and cherished. Nelson County could be a trend-setter for rural counties throughout the south if you take the brave step of contextualizing the statue. Listen, then tell the full, complete story of the brave people from Nelson County, black and white.
CHRIS YATES
Scottsville
In support of the flag and ‘In God We Trust’
For years we have observed American flag burning and now on Aug. 1, in Portland, Oregon, it’s burning Bibles, with little voice response. What response would burning the Koran have? Why hasn’t the Christian community voiced this outrageous act of sacrilege throughout our land?
Our Christian heritage is prominent everywhere and through our history. Our currency expresses our Christian strength and belief as a nation, “In God we Trust.” I want to review when and how did these words become so. Shortly before Salmon P. Chase, Secretary of the Treasury, was about to submit his annual report to Congress respecting the affairs of national finances, there was an exchange of correspondence from a Ridleyville, Pennsylvania, minister of the Gospel. He was suggesting to the Secretary of the Treasury on Nov. 13, 1861, that the nation needed a form of recognition of “Almighty God on our coins.”
His one particular suggestion was an American flag and “in the folds of the bars the words ‘God, liberty, law.’” A few days after receiving the minister’s letter, the Secretary of the Treasury sent his response to the Director of the Mint in Philadelphia, “No nation can be strong except in the strength of God or safe except in His defense. The trust of our people in God should be declared on our national coins.”
He next asked for “a motto expressing in the fewest and tersest words possible this national recognition.” Another letter from the Secretary on Dec. 9, 1863 to the Director states, “…And on that with the shield, it should be changed so as to read: “In God We Trust.” On March 3, 1865, by an act of Congress, “In God We Trust” was inscribed upon our United States coins. So the Portland arsonists are providing the ultimate symbol of religious tyranny by burning Bibles which have nothing to do with police brutality. At least each one of these rioters is likely carrying the words “In God We Trust” in his possession, and if only they knew what the words mean!
THOMAS NELSON JR.
Roseland
