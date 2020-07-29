Letters to the editor for Thursday, July 30

I live on a road in Nelson that is about a mile long and it is a dead end so there is very little traffic except for the people who live here, the mailman and the UPS driver. Now almost every house has a Trump/Pence sign.
And since they are all good people, I cannot help but wonder what are they supporting? Since I am not some pointy headed East Coast intellectual who doesn’t know how the other half lives I have to ask are they supporting the incompetent science denying response to the pandemic that has cost lives and jobs, are they supporting a lukewarm version of white supremacy, do they think that electing Biden would end up with rioting in the streets of downtown Lovingston, do they support a president and administration that violates its oath to the constitution every day?
Since I cannot conclude that they are all co-conspirators in the criminal enterprise that is the Trump presidency, I must conclude that they are easy marks in the con job that is that presidency. To be sure, nobody likes to admit that somebody has taken them to be fools.
But when Biden wins, I will put up a sign in my yard that says, “We won, you lost.” Yes, I know revenge is a cheap emotion, but it will be sweet. The future of this country depends on making the right choice. Of course, my neighbors would say the same thing. I still cannot understand why the answer is not obvious.
LOUIS HARPSTER,
Shipman
Ahead of the Nov. 3 election, a ‘global oligarchy’ is at work
Finally it makes sense. On national TV, it was explained why the rioting in Democrat-controlled states is continuing. One would think that the Democrat Party would want to avoid being the instrument of continuing street rioting in Democrat states, but no.
According to the “experts” on political elections, in second term elections if the nation is seen by it’s citizens as being in crisis during the first term, the citizens will vote for change. We can therefore expect the rioting in the streets or like activity and the hate Trump language from the Democrat leadership to continue.
The underlying problem is threefold. First, the desire on the part of the Democrat Party to secure single party power in the federal government. Second, Democrat political victory in November requires citizen turmoil across the nation. Third, the heritage of the nation must be destroyed. These issues are clear, but who is driving the train?
Is it the fear that the organizations that can create the mobs on the streets can also ruin the companies and corporations that do not contribute to the anti-American cause? Have our “political elite” in Washington allowed a “global oligarchy”, an unknown entity, to be created and our federal government reduced to it’s puppet?
The riots on our streets and London’s would then reflect a global power displayed in this country through Democrat Party subservience. To accomplish their common goal, Trump must go and you must obey.
There will be one of two results to the November election. The nation will either accept it’s submissive role to a “global oligarchy” and a single ruling political power in Washington or “we the people” will stand and demand the honor of our heritage and our founders’ dream of a nation governed by its people be restored.
BOB DEWEY
Wintergreen
From the halls of Congress to the streets, respectful tone needed
The quote of the week goes to Alexandria Ocasio-Cortez. On the floor of the U.S. Congress she said, “…what I believe is that having a daughter does not make a man decent. Having a wife does not make a decent man. Treating people with dignity and respect makes a decent man….”
In perusing the international scene, I am rendered thankful that the leadership in China seems to have no more intelligence than that exhibited in Washington. At a time when the U.S. has retreated from the world scene in a cavalcade of jingoism and nationalistic blather the Chinese could have easily slipped into the leadership role in much of the world with open, non-militaristic policies and programs. They chose instead to make ridiculous claims in the South China Sea, militarize newly created islands there, pick a fight with India over a useless plateau high in the Himalayans, and crack down on agreed upon Hong Kong freedoms.
Now instead of welcoming a non-threatening China, Europe and the rest of the globe is recognizing they just have another dangerous bully to deal with. There is an opening here if the U.S. is smart enough to rid itself of the crazy man this November.
Speaking of the crazy man, he now seems determined to overwhelm the news media with labeling “protests” as “riots” and dispatching federal agents against those exercising their first Amendment rights. While I sadly admit that actual protesters have sometimes acted criminally I am led to wonder if many of the new protesters are federally-employed “agent provocateurs.”
Getting the media to parrot his “law and order” sham while disregarding the thousands dying of the virus solves his mismanagement problem. He obviously doesn’t think about those suffering through this disease. I suspect if his violent agents cause American deaths in the protests he will exhibit no remorse nor accept any responsibility about that also. In his mind nothing should get in the way of retaining his power, nothing.
Please wear your masks when in public. Virginia’s case numbers are increasing once again. While I am still uninfected with the virus I feel like this virus and our country’s complete mismanagement of it is stealing my life day by day. That angers me and it should you too. We can do so much better.
MIKE TABONY,
Gladstone
Hopeful for four more years
So many are quick to condemn President Trump as they don’t think he is doing the job.
Recent information described government experience years of some leaders in Washington D.C. who work to help solve the issues facing our country: Dianne Feinstein (60 years in government), Chuck Schumer (45 years), Maxine Waters (47 years), Patrick Leahy (54 years), Joe Biden (51 years) and finally Nancy Pelosi (33 years).
Former President Obama with Vice President Joe Biden didn’t do much to fix racism but increased racism. Joe Biden’s has 49 years of government experience, yet he claims government has failed us! Black Lives Matter appears more concerned about tearing down statues and destruction of freedom we have equally.
Another bit of information gives the picture of the “left” accepting rioting, looting, burning cities, attacking police, segregation, and anarchy. However, not acceptable includes Aunt Jemima, Eskimo Pie, Uncle Ben’s, Cream of Wheat, Gone with the Wind, Paw Patrol, and Mary Poppins. I see the “left” as holding a very large eraser trying to remove American history wherever their current mindset doesn’t like or understand going back centuries.
If Biden is elected in November, the country will economically crash, taxes will grow leaps and bounds, massive immigration increases along the southern border, unaffordable health care for all to include illegal immigrants, coal and oil industry will be destroyed as well as jobs, and China will be celebrating to downfall of America as they see “China is great again.”
So now, we come to President Trump, with just three years in government, made great strides, comparing the 290 years of those mentioned government leaders. In just three years he made promises and kept promises, making “American great again”.
Many are afraid of the left and won’t say they will vote for the reelection of President Trump. The left doesn’t need to know you will be voting for this great leader.
THOMAS NELSON JR.
Roseland
