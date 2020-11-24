Letters to the Editor for Thursday, Nov. 26

The Nelson County School Board will be meeting between now and early December to decide if and, if so, how our students will transition back into the classroom. In October, when the decision was to be made, the board voted 3 to 2 in favor of continuing the 100% virtual environment through the end of the first semester.
These board members have been elected by the citizens of this county to represent their values, views, and desires for the public schools in this county. Parents and concerned community members should be aware of who their representative is and how their representative is voting on their behalf.
If your board member is representing you well, please reach out to them and thank them. They will surely appreciate the support. If your board member is not voting in a way that you believe represents you, please reach out to them as well. Each of them should be receptive to the thoughts and concerns of the citizens they represent.
If you are not a parent of a school-age child, chances are you know one. Ask them how their student is doing. Ask them how they are doing in their new role as teacher/tutor/counselor in addition to their traditional role of parent/protector/provider.
Consider speaking to your representative on their behalf. Reach out to your representative now as they are considering plans for return to school. Please do not wait until the meeting to express your views.
KATHY BRYANT
Lovingston
Change is on the way
One more parting gift from President Trump is to destroy any confidence in our elections. A recent Monmouth University poll said about a third of us believe Biden won because of fraud.
Put that present under the tree with a raging pandemic, a little bit of white supremacy, a federal judiciary out of step with the American people and anger, lots of anger. It is all a part of “American Carnage,” which is the viewpoint that keeps Trumpism going. And more “American Carnage” was probably Trump’s second term agenda.
Things can never get better or Trump would lose his advantage. If you accept that then a lot of what he did and continues to do makes complete sense. Of the many songs he used without permission at his rallies, his theme song should have been “Burning Down the House.”
But a change is coming even without a Senate majority. There will be an attorney general who is not Biden’s personal lawyer, the Department of Homeland Security will not be solely devoted to locking people up, we might even get a tax system that doesn’t rob from the rest of us to give to the rich and somebody in the Biden Administration might disagree with him and not get fired.
My road still has all its Trump/Pence signs up. My guess is they will stay up and slowly disintegrate in this winter’s rain and snow and look kind of sad come spring. We took down our Biden/Harris sign because it is, after all, time to move on.
LOUIS HARPSTER
Shipman
A choice still remains for Americans
Are the American people ready to accept Senate Minority Leader Schumer’s “then we change America” political command? It would be easy to say that it was just Democrat Party members who advocate for expanded changes to the constraining “Enumerated Powers” of the Constitution but there are Republicans who have joined the Democrat chorus.
The Washington political establishment “hates” President Trump because he represents “we the people” and not a political party. The question is: Will the United States continue to be a nation, of, by and for the people or, will we submit to being ruled by a national oligarchy?
Elected members of the House are no longer responsible to their constituents for direct federal legislation taxation. The concept of taxation and representation is gone. Members of the Senate, the intended voice of the sovereign states, no longer represent their state’s elected leadership, they represent the political party that got them elected. In 1937, the Supreme Court succumbed to the threat of “packing the court” and approved federal legislation outside of the “Enumerated Powers.”
And now, we have federal grants and federally legislated health care, school funding and look to Washington for future local program funding. The federal funding of state COVID-19 needs will be the precedent for future federal control over once sovereign states.
The arrival of Donald Trump on the scene in 2016 was a reflection of the American people’s concern regarding the disengagement of the people from their state and local governments for national oligarchical influence. This brings us back to the basic question. Will the United States be ruled by an oligarchy of national political parties, rich corporations, wealthy persons, and an irresponsible press, or will “we the people” reassert the governing intent of our founders?
BOB DEWEY
Wintergreen
Thankful for a Trump defeat and more
Well, folks, it’s Thanksgiving and there is much to be thankful about.
To get it out of the way we can be thankful that about 77 million Americans showed up to fire Donald Trump from a job he was not suited for and really didn’t want. Like the petulant child he is, he wanted the prestige and the perks but none of the work and responsibility. That showed even this week as he skipped the G20 meeting on the virus devouring his country for a golf game even as his lawyers generated ludicrous reasons for him not to concede an election he obviously lost.
I’m very thankful to be rid of him and his disastrous policies and behavior. I’m thankful that many of the world’s leaders see it just like I do; the sooner Trump’s gone the better. I’m thankful President-elect Joe Biden is taking the virus seriously and will use presidential influence to unite the country behind procedures and practices that have proven successful in beating the virus elsewhere. I’m also thankful that Joe recognizes that the U.S. is just one country in the community of nations and that we must work together for the planet’s sake.
But there is much elsewhere to be thankful for. Growing up on the tip of the boot of Louisiana, on land built from the silt of the Mississippi River in the last 7,000 years, I’m thankful for the sense of permanence I feel living here in foothills of the Blue Ridge. A rock from my hillside was recently dated at 400,000,000 years old. I’m thankful for all those who have previously wandered this land and whose handiwork we uncover whenever we dig in the yard. I’m thankful for all the other life forms which inhabit the woods here.
I’m thankful for the wonderful gardening and fig year we had in 2020. I grew up picking figs in the summer of Louisiana but never in all my years have I seen the fig bushes yield like they did here this year. And in my very limited garden so many different veggies were harvested that we rarely had to purchase any fresh produce. The garden also gave me plenty to do here and made my social distancing an easy task.
Finally, I’m thankful for all my family, friends, and the strangers, friends to be, who make my time so useful and enjoyable. To all of you, thanks.
MIKE TABONY
Gladstone
