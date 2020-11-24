Letters to the Editor for Thursday, Nov. 26

The Nelson County School Board will be meeting between now and early December to decide if and, if so, how our students will transition back into the classroom. In October, when the decision was to be made, the board voted 3 to 2 in favor of continuing the 100% virtual environment through the end of the first semester.

These board members have been elected by the citizens of this county to represent their values, views, and desires for the public schools in this county. Parents and concerned community members should be aware of who their representative is and how their representative is voting on their behalf.

If your board member is representing you well, please reach out to them and thank them. They will surely appreciate the support. If your board member is not voting in a way that you believe represents you, please reach out to them as well. Each of them should be receptive to the thoughts and concerns of the citizens they represent.

If you are not a parent of a school-age child, chances are you know one. Ask them how their student is doing. Ask them how they are doing in their new role as teacher/tutor/counselor in addition to their traditional role of parent/protector/provider.