Letters to the Editor for Thursday, Oct. 29

MARY S. CUNNINGHAM,

Afton

Democracy is a choice to use or lose

It’s Oct. 28 and next week the nation votes. Again, we reaffirm our democracy, but it took a long time to get here and the journey is still ongoing. Recently, Mike Lee of Utah said we are not a democracy and in a certain context he is right. There is no right to vote in the original Constitution; voting is only mentioned in the amendments passed after the Civil War.

Throughout our history the right to vote has advanced, first to all white males, then to women and finally to Black citizens. But we are still very far from one person, one vote. There are the repeated attempts by Republicans to suppress the vote because of what they say is voter fraud. This reason is a lie, plain and simple.

A more likely explanation is they understand it is the only way they can win and have won in recent years. Then there is the distortion of the Electoral College that puts the 40 million people of California on the same footing as the 600,000 people of Wyoming and causes Trump and Biden to only campaign in Michigan, Wisconsin, Pennsylvania and a few other states. And lastly, there is our famous voter apathy.