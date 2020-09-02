Letters to the Editor for Thursday, Sept. 3

A failure in responsibility to govern
The nation is in crisis and you and I are responsible. It is our responsibility to govern and we have allowed the political parties to rule. There can be no question about the response of the American people to the death of a black man by a white police officer in Minneapolis, it was terrible, white or black. That was over three months ago. It is time for all Americans of all political stripes to say ENOUGH!!! “We the people” have failed in our responsibility to govern. We have allowed political party proxies to engage in warfare on the streets of our cities and openly threaten the lives of citizens and destroy their property with no penalty.
It takes but a few minutes watching TV to understand what is going on. From the news, with displayed video, the cities of New York, Minnesota, California, Washington, Oregon and Illinois are being ravaged by rioting mobs and the Governors are doing nothing on behalf of their citizens and the citizens appear silent. The mayor of Washington, D. C. allowed mass mob rioters to physically threaten departing attendees of the Republican National Convention and did nothing. To say she did not know lies in the face of reality. The citizens she represents are silent.
As a citizen of Virginia, I address the leadership of both Democrat and Republican state parties. “Are you going to speak up now on behalf of the citizens of the commonwealth? The governor and General Assembly must make it clear to those who would endanger the lives and property of Virginians that they will find their next years behind bars.” “We Virginians” have a crisis before us. Are we ready to stand and defend our sovereign state? Call, email or text your delegate, state senator and governor.
BOB DEWEY
Wintergreen
Struggling to grasp the reasons of a Biden vote
Democrats have gone over the hatred-ledge as they can’t get their act together, and feed constituents’ extreme violence. Advocates infringe the safety of Congress, most recently, after the Republic National Convention activities near the White House.
Democrats encourage their supporters to scream vulgar language at restaurant customers with families. Democratic candidate Joe Biden fails to voice his stand on non-violence, appearing indifferent, maybe right up to the Nov. 3 election. Why would you want a president who won’t publicly demand a stop to violence? Why would you want a president who advocates massive taxes increases on ALL citizens?
I can’t understand why Nelson County workers would agree to see their income drop by hundreds of dollars, maybe thousands, by payday? Why would you agree to see your medical care become so poor as to cause your health to decline or even worse? How does Biden justify the looting and burning of community businesses, yet we have the attitude it won’t happen here?
Nelson County voters need to vote another four years for our “promises made, promises kept” president and maybe the socialist-like Democrats will have a better choice in 2024. I predict Joe Bidden, with some excuse, won’t debate the president, the same as Biden won’t call for non-violence. We know God does bless America, but He gives us a choice of which road you take, to suffer or not, the final decision left up to you, the voter. Stand up for America, vote four more years for President Trump.
THOMAS NELSON, JR
Roseland
The Trumpian Party and the circus it brings
This week they made it official; the Republican Party, the party of Lincoln and Reagan has now been effectively replaced by a one-clown circus. Take away Donald Trump and you have almost a perfect vacuum where once stood great statesmen and men of good will.
The party is so devoid of even thinking about policy and principle they just decided to use the 2016 platform, you know the one that starts out complaining about the horrible president of the last four years. As they say, even a blind hog finds an acorn every now and then.
So don’t lie to yourselves, if you’re voting for Trump you’re not voting Republican, you’re voting Trumpian. And what can we expect from the Trumpian Party? How about more fear, more lying (is that even possible?), more hubris, more racism, more misogyny, more anger, more police brutality, more environmental degradation, more hate, more coronavirus deaths and disruption, and more tax cuts for the rich.
On the negative side we can expect less decency, less cooperation with the rest of humanity, less respect from competent people everywhere, less healthcare for the masses, less equality of income, less American unity, less support for social security and Medicare, and most important of all, less likelihood that the Great Republic will even survive.
The Trumpian Party; “it is what it is." There are those who think this impotent abomination, this pathetic joke of a presidency is the best we can do. Not me; I know we can do much better. Join me in voting for decency and honesty.
MIKE TABONY
Gladstone
Mask wearing a personal choice
Someone said in last week's letter to the editor, 'So grow up, put on your mask.'
One thing that has truly been a blessing relative to this coronavirus story has been the realization of how much rampant ignorance we are surrounded by. I would say to that person, 'have you witnessed personally any signs whatsoever of a true pandemic? If you did not have a television, a radio or a newspaper, would you even know there was this supposed pandemic?' I already know the answer to that question.
Why don't you? Why are you not aware of the CDC studies over many years stating that masks do not prevent the spread of viruses? How could you not know of the many doctors and health care professionals around the country that have clearly shown that masks are not capable of protecting one from a virus?
No, Nelson County is not cut off from the rest of the state, the country and the world. Nelson County has men and women who can still think clearly and objectively. No, it is not so adolescent. The 'don't tread on me' crowd doesn't see the government as a parent. We see the government as our servant. You seem to see the government as your parent.
If you believe that a mask is protecting you, then why do you care about what all of us do?
Put on your mask. Feel protected in your ignorance. You are behaving like a pathetic creature who knows nothing of liberty. Harsh words? No. Simple truth.
ROBERT D. GUBISCH
Faber
A case for Biden
The Republicans seem to have settled on three ways of attacking Joe Biden. That he is senile, that he supports rioting in the streets and that he is a socialist. Let’s examine the socialist charge because for the Republicans it is an oldie but goodie. Take health care.
The idea of universal health care has been around for a while. The first bills were introduced in the early part of the 20th century but as early as the 1920's Republicans called it socialism. The Depression didn’t stop them either. Social security and unemployment insurance were also labeled socialism. The Republicans have been yelling socialism for over a hundred years. The idea is that any help the government gives to its citizens is a “road to serfdom."
But there is also a racial element to it because some of that help would go to “those people." But here is the funny thing. In those last 100 years, economic growth has always been greater under Democratic presidents; recently the Obama administration created more jobs than Trump. And here is the one fact (remember those) that tops them all. Economic growth has always been better when the tax system has been more progressive. The higher the rate the better the growth.
So, in a Biden administration and a Democratic Senate, you can expect an increase in the minimum wage, greater access to health care, a tax on carbon, an update of the Voting Rights Act. If that is socialism, I say bring it on. Vote Biden/Harris, Warner and Webb.
LOUIS HARPSTER,
Shipman
Catch the latest in Opinion
Get opinion pieces, letters and editorials sent directly to your inbox weekly!