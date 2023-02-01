Letters to the editor for week of Feb. 1

The debt ceiling and politics

In the interest of full disclosure this letter to the editor was not written by ChatGPT and I am not a robot. But if they can get this software to talk with you and answer you back then a lot of people working in customer service might lose their jobs. What would the government do if a large number of citizens lost their jobs to AI? Guaranteed monthly income?

What the Republicans are suggesting concerning the debt ceiling could also cause a large number of citizens to lose their jobs. Let me explain. What the Federal government spends is about 25% of GDP. If the government blew through the debt ceiling and could only pay certain things, like the interest on the debt, it would mean about one trillion dollars would be taken out of the economy. You don’t have to be an economist to realize that would cause quite a recession.

Also, if the government could only pay the bond holders, which is what the House Republicans are suggesting, you could have a situation where money was going to Wall Street while an 80-year-old widow in Virginia on Social Security was starving to death. Not a good look as they say.

But the Republicans really don’t want to blow through the debt ceiling. And here is a funny thing — they don’t really want to cut Social Security and Medicare. They aren’t that stupid, although Bob Good and his Freedom Caucus buddies just might do it. This is all about power and their ability to hurt Biden and the Democrats politically. They did that to Obama in 2011 with some success.

There is one action, though, they never mention to solve this problem: raise taxes. The Trump Tax Cut of 2017, which largely went to the rich and the corporations, is one the reasons the debt has increased. But that would be against their religion.

LOUIS HARPSTER

Shipman

Blue skies during the 117th Congress

2023 looks to be an unsettled year. The calm before the storm of 2024. Will the Republicans bring the economy to the brink only to say at the last minute never mind, we were just funning? Hold on to your hat’s folks.

Readers, the laugh of the week was Kevin McCarthy’s mentioning of the word “integrity” when he again kneeled in submission before the nut cases in his party and excluded two of the most knowledgeable Democrats from the House Intelligence Committee. I have observed nothing in McCarthy’s behavior that says he has any idea what “integrity” is. When he says the word you can bet he’s lying but it is pathetically humorous. About all we are going to get from this House.

The accomplishments of the last Congress continue to generate great benefit to the American people. Job growth is still going gang-busters and overall increases in wages seems economy-wide. That indicator will continue up as Wal-Mart just announced an increase in its wages. Corporate profits are still setting records so there is plenty of room for companies to spread the wealth among the middle-class workers.

Presently, it appears that the first two years of the Biden administration and the Democratically-led 117th Congress will go down as one of the best economic accomplishment periods this country has ever enjoyed. Somehow, the media seems determined to imagine black clouds in a beautiful new day in America. Just ignore them and give credit to those that made the necessary changes. And enjoy the sunshine.

Elsewhere things are beginning to look up in Ukraine where those struggling against Russian aggression have been promised a bundle of new battle tanks. For a long time the West has buckled under Putin’s threats but this week the leaders of the world’s most advanced democracies put on their long pants and delivered. But as President Biden said these tanks are no threat to Russia if their troops return to Russia.

I would go further and say these promised tanks are still weeks from delivery to Ukraine so if they kill or injure a single Russian it is because the Russian President refused to withdraw that soldier from the sovereign territory of Ukraine before the tanks arrived. Not a single Russian soldier has to die; he just has to go home. It’s that simple.

Finally, this week New Zealand’s greatly admired Prime Minister, Jacinda Ardern, decided she had done all she could for her country and voluntarily stepped down. Contrast that to the treasonous grasping actions of useless Donald Trump and most of the Republican Party. It’s obvious; we can do better, much better.

MIKE TABONY

Gladstone

To time for complacency

Approximately two years ago, I penned a letter to the editor voicing my grave concerns about school security. The focus was on securing the outside perimeter of our schools to deter and prevent anyone from entering our schools with the intent to harm others. Why? It’s too late once the shooter is inside. Uvalde, Texas and now Newport News are two examples of enough is enough.

If the use of our military is not an option, we had better start looking at private security and building fences. Too expensive? How much are the the state-of-the art weapons we’re sending to the Ukraine? Our enemies are watching America crumble from within. We are killing ourselves.

Aren’t we, all of us, from the cradle to the grave, worth fighting for? This I know, we had better stop the mindset of “ it’ll never happen here.” Complacency can get you killed. Who’s next? What are we going to do about it? Just keep talking? That’s not working.

TERRY THOMPSON

Roseland

Thanks from Relay for Life

As a new year of Amherst/Nelson Relay for Life begins we would like to thank the sponsors of 2022. Drumhellers Orchard, Inc.- Fitz’s Logging — Three Ridges, LLC and Dream Vacations!

We could not have pulled this off without your generosity to the American Cancer Society. We’ll over $40,000 was donated by businesses, other nonprofit organizations and the citizens of Amherst and Nelson counties. While each event is looking different the mission is still the same.

ACS is looking for leaders this year as we continue to rotate between Amherst and Nelson.

MELISSA M. THOMPSON

Co-chair, Amherst/Nelson Relay for Life