Letters to the editor March 18

Political parties, Democrat and Republican, rule the country. Citizens pay for it. To return to our Founders’ republic, each state government must reaffirm to it’s citizens that its legislated elections reflect the voice of it’s citizens, not a national political party. Today, meaningful intent and legislation to stop the harmful actions of federal government electees is required.

BOB DEWEY,

Wintergreen

Biden quietly repairing the damage Yes, folks, it is beginning to look like President Joe Biden is NOT going to follow in the footsteps of Barack Obama in catering to the Trumpian insurgency. He is busy repairing the country. As I said recently, this Democratic president is faced with the same problem Barack Obama was greeted with in 2009, a country on the brink of collapse due to the mismanagement of his Republican predecessor.

While Barack lost his first two years in office trying to please the insurgency Joe is off and running. In another promising development he’s not allowing the most progressive of the Democrats to ram through changes that will alienate the masses before he has the country back on its feet.