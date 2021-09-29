Letters to the editor

Time for the people to reclaim the political processVirginians, the time is now! Do you wish to be ruled by political parties over which you have little to no influence or do you wish to make it clear to all candidates, Democrat and Republican, that you, “We the people” decide the governance of your country not the political parties created to carry forward your message? Your political parties have failed you. You are tasked to respond to broad categories of Conservative and Liberal speak with little consideration of the underlying political party intent of seeking ruling power.
This issue hides within each political party. Many Virginians, apparently under the guise of opposing contrary political issues, are advocates of expensive and dangerous “Open Borders,” inflation causing spending, IRS monitoring of your bank accounts in prelude to “The Great Reset” of the dollar, Federal control of state election procedures contrary to Constitutional instructions, and Federal edicts intended to tell you what to do with regard to Covid. These edicts are but the predicate for future Federal rules telling you what you will and will not do on all subjects. The current Democrat leadership of Virginia supports these.
“We the people” have surrendered our Constitutional responsibility to govern to political parties interested only in political power. This violation of the concept of a nation governed by it’s people has been accomplished by the direct injection of Federal funds into to responsibilities not enumerated in the Constitution. This has in turn reduced the political significance of the “Sovereign State” to a mere pawn controlled by the “Washington Political Elite Establishment Oligarchy’s” money.
Will Virginians, regardless of past party affiliation step forward and make clear as to what kind of nation they wish to have by reaffirming the sovereignty of their state, or will they accept their station as serf?
BOB DEWEY, Wintergreen
GOP: Dump Trump Yes, I know there is something called “Trump Derangement Syndrome” and this isn’t an example of it. But what is developing in what was formerly called the Republican Party is far worse. Their intent is to install Donald Trump as the president after the 2024 election no matter what the vote count is.
Right now, that effort has two prongs. The first is the so-called forensic audit. The Arizona audit although sloppy has concluded that Biden won the state. Other audits are being pushed in Pennsylvania and Wisconsin and Texas has just announce theirs even though Trump won Texas by close to 700,000 votes. The audits are not being done to overturn the 2020 results they are being done to call into question the legitimacy of the electoral system and upcoming elections. Then there are all the laws being passed in Red States to politicize the electoral system and bring it into the control of the Republican Party and to decide who gets to vote and who does not.
And what is the end result of these moves? We have a populace in which 25% believe the 2020 election was stolen and 10% believe violence is justified in redressing that. And we have the Republican Party actively working to install Trump as the next president. That ain’t democracy, folks, that is fascism.
So, I would urge my fellow citizens, my neighbors, to take down their 2024 Trump signs. The only thing Trump wants to make great is himself. The man has no interest in your well-being. None. If you love this country and you say you do then it is high time you turned away from Donald J. Trump.
LOUIS HARPSTER,
Shipman
Republicans acting like spoiled children The Republican movement towards disaster may take another step forward in the coming weeks if they succeed in blocking the spending and borrowing power of the government they swore to defend. Like spoiled children, they will just take their ball and go home while millions of jobs are again lost and the country races back into recession or worse. First, I’d like to remind them that protecting the government’s power to operate is a serious part of protecting the government. Second, I remind the reader that the Congress suspended the debt limit twice and ignored it most of the rest of the time when Trump was president to give tax cuts to the richest Americans.
This time the government would like to help those that actually need its help. Perhaps that’s why they balk at doing it now.
The Republicans shut the government down during the Clinton Presidency and Clinton’s support went up. The Republican legislators need to work with the American people to get this virus and the vast amount of economic disparity that stifles the American worker behind us. President Biden is trying to address both of these problems and still showing a lot of hope for the country.
The Americans I’m proud of are those helping him get the job done, surely not those threatening further economic violence against the citizenry. And, unfortunately, there are Democrats that are as disruptive as the worst Republicans. To them I say, stop fighting amongst yourselves because if you don’t nothing will get done and the dictator will return, ending the Great Experiment of American Democracy.
For it has also been reported this week that a lawyer working for Trump crafted a proposed plan for former Vice President Pence to follow to nullify the 2020 electoral process and therefore destroy the American democracy. This plan was completely unconstitutional according to any respected authority. My hat is off to the former vice president for standing with the Constitution and against the wannabe dictator. When will the rest of the Trumpites find the courage to do likewise? Until they do they are just as out of step with the Constitution as that lawyer. Trump is still there like a Dark Force, spreading the Big Lie and egging the traitors on.
We can do better by standing with the Constitution.
MIKE TABONY, Gladstone