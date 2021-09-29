Letters to the editor

Will Virginians, regardless of past party affiliation step forward and make clear as to what kind of nation they wish to have by reaffirming the sovereignty of their state, or will they accept their station as serf?

BOB DEWEY, Wintergreen

GOP: Dump Trump Yes, I know there is something called “Trump Derangement Syndrome” and this isn’t an example of it. But what is developing in what was formerly called the Republican Party is far worse. Their intent is to install Donald Trump as the president after the 2024 election no matter what the vote count is.

Right now, that effort has two prongs. The first is the so-called forensic audit. The Arizona audit although sloppy has concluded that Biden won the state. Other audits are being pushed in Pennsylvania and Wisconsin and Texas has just announce theirs even though Trump won Texas by close to 700,000 votes. The audits are not being done to overturn the 2020 results they are being done to call into question the legitimacy of the electoral system and upcoming elections. Then there are all the laws being passed in Red States to politicize the electoral system and bring it into the control of the Republican Party and to decide who gets to vote and who does not.