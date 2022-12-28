Letters to the editor for Dec. 28

Navigating the marketplace

The joke is that most people want to know Elon Musk’s location so they can avoid him and then recently he managed to get booed when he came on stage during a Dave Chappelle concert. What was very interesting is Chappelle said it was the sound of the coming civil unrest.

Of course, Musk is a right-winger. Billionaires don’t want the government inferring with their accumulation of more and more money and they never want to pay taxes. There is a reason the billionaires want to go into space. They realize that with their help humans are going to do two things. One, they are going to ruin the earth and two they are going to replace a lot of workers with AI. Consequently, we are going to need a new marketplace and new jobs and they are both in the solar system. Join Musk in The Expanse and mine some asteroids.

But why would Chappelle mention civil unrest? Well, our economy is always in danger of falling apart. It is a confidence game and if there is enough doubt the whole house of cards collapses and takes your job with it. Plus, we have entered an era of tight money. What we have learned in the last couple of decades is how precarious our lives are. Will Americans ever get angry enough to seriously start pushing back? Would really pushing back solve any of our problems? Is Musk in danger of being more than just booed? If there is another serious downturn we might find out.

For most of us, our lives are controlled by the marketplace. The price of the basic things we need are determined in part by the law of supply and demand, but they are also determined by speculation. Right now, the price of oil is $76.88 and the average gasoline price is $3.35, gold is $1,794, corn is $6.39 a bushel, milk is $4.41 a gallon, bitcoin is $17,451 and the rate on 30-year fixed mortgage is $6.63%. And every day somebody makes a bet on these prices. They make the money; you pay the price.

Years ago, there was a musical entitled “Stop the World I Want to Get Off”. Indeed.

LOUIS HARPSTER

Shipman

A good week for democracy

What a week for democracy!! The January 6th insurrection investigation committee’s final recommendations to the US Justice Department may help bring closure to this horrendous crime against these United States. I do not excuse any of the violent insurrectionists that believed Trump’s lies about a stolen election. But it is way past time to bring the ringleader and his immediate helpers to justice.

On Oct. 16, 1859, John Brown led a group into the town of Harper’s Ferry to gain control of the Federal Armory there. His plan failed; he was captured and tried for treason. He was hung on Dec. 2, 1859, just six weeks later. On Jan. 6, 2021, Donald Trump directed a mass of his followers to take control of the US Capitol and wreak havoc on the legislators, including the vice president, if they didn’t do his will. Invading the US Capitol is a much bigger deal than a remote Federal Armory but it is now almost two years later and Donald Trump has still not faced trial.

Justice is part of governing and this has gone on way too long. We must never risk this criminal corruption of power happening again and if that means stretching some rope, so be it.

The Republican response to the January 6th Committee wants to blame the insurrection on lax security and I agree with them also. I believe that if several hundred of the insurrectionists had been shot on the Capitol steps the rest would have recognized the futility of attacking the Congress no matter what the Liar-in-Chief said. The legislators inside the building and the republic would have been better served. The insurrectionists that are now facing trial or even sitting in jail should be thankful for the lax security.

Yesterday, Ukrainian President Volomydyr Zelensky addressed a joint session of Congress after hours of discussion with US President Joe Biden on the future of Ukraine. President Zelensky got many standing ovations as he thanked the American people for their generosity in supporting Ukraine against the Russian hordes. He reminded us that our dollars are an investment in global order and democracy. This once comedian has become one of the most courageous and respected leaders in the world. On the other side Vladimir Putin, now a pariah in most of the world, has a shaky hold on power due to his unnecessary war.

Happy 2023 to you all!

MIKE TABONY

Gladstone