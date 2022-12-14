Letters to the editor

Trump or the Constitution?

Another interesting week. First off, the Party of Trump got another comeuppance in Georgia as the Democratic candidate won the Senate race there. Georgia’s Lt. Governor, a Republican, stated that the loss could be placed squarely on Trump and I can’t agree more. I ask, “Why would any conscious American give this pathological liar, philanderer, tax cheat and destroyer of the American Republic his allegiance and vote?’

Just this week Trump seriously advocated for the termination of Constitution so he could install himself dictator. My suggestion for Governor Youngkin, if he has any ideas at all for political advancement, is to completely renounce any affiliation with the dictator wannabe. And my question for Representative Bob “No” Good and anyone who voted for him last month is “Where do you stand, with Trump or the Constitution?”

This week Time Magazine picked a real leader to honor as their 2022 “Person of the Year”, Ukraine’s President, Volodymyr Zelensky. President Zelensky’s statement when the US offered him passage out of Ukraine at the war’s start, “I need ammunition, not a ride.” also received acclaim. Such courage is one that all Americans should be proud to stand with. As I’ve said before President Zelensky went from being a comedian to a courageous President while President Putin went from being a President to a deranged comedian.

Now President Putin has additional worries as the Ukrainians, once renowned as the brains behind the Russian war machine, have seemingly developed a weapon which is somewhere between a very long range cruise missile and a drone. This weapon was used the past week to attack airfields deep within Russia. It appears the weapon could reach Moscow. Will one of these have to blow up part of the Kremlin before Putin realizes he needs to end the war? Putin started this war and he can end it. Now it just seems to be a matter of time.

I wish I could agree with the Biden administration’s pleasure at trading the American basketball star for the Russian arms dealer but I can’t. She went to Russia to earn extra money in the off-season. We have released a piece of human scum back into society to fix that error in judgment. Professional athletes like American corporations should recognize that leaving the safety of American law entails risk in varying degrees across the world.

We can do better.

MIKE TABONY

Gladstone

Trains and deals

I live on the other side of the tracks in Shipman. The sight and sound of trains is constant and also a sign the economy is still humming along. But the most pro-labor administration in decades has decided to keep those trains running. After all, consumers must get their Christmas gifts and Biden would certainly lose a few more percentage points if a strike would tank the economy. And there you have the limitations of the rhetoric of the Democratic Party.

With the passage of legislation dealing with the strike the federal government has essentially said that the railroad unions do not have the right to strike. You couldn’t find a better example of what is called neo-liberalism if you tried.

And what was the thing the railroad workers wanted that bordered on socialism? Family and sick leave.

That would interfere with the railroad’s elaborate scheduling schemes and probably cause a drop in profits. Like all major corporations in America the primary consideration is maximizing shareholder returns. They certainly are not concerned with their workers’ messy and sometimes inconvenient lives or with the common good.

It is estimated that a strike would cost the economy 2 billion dollars a day. And there is the crux of the matter. We can’t have the economy losing billions a day. Every day we must be making more money than the day before or everything falls apart and civilization ends as we know it. So, is the economy working for you or are you working for the economy? The Fed talks about a “soft landing” but it is anything but soft if you lose your job.

So as the Yardbirds sang many years ago “train keep a rollin.”

LOUIS HARPSTER

Shipman