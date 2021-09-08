Letters to the editor

Texas got it wrong Who needs the Taliban and Afghanistan when you have Texas? This past week Texas’ Republicans probably endeared themselves to the new leaders in Afghanistan with their retrograde and ignorant actions. Their new 6-week abortion law would make any fundamentalist Muslim proud and will almost assuredly bring back the dangerous conditions experienced here before Roe vs. Wade.

And this week we got a picture of what damage the clown president and his Senate sidekick Mitch McConnell did to the U.S. Supreme Court when it chose to not interfere with the stupidity coming from Austin. The court is now so right-wing they may be agreeable to a Trumpian coup. Also, Texans are now free to go armed almost anywhere in the state without any license or firearms training. Pictures from the Lone Star State may soon look like those from Kabul with everyone carrying his assault rifle into the grocery store. And with the passage of new Republican voting restrictions soon it will be much more arduous to vote in our little Afghanistan.