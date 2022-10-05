Letters to the editor

Immigration in America's DNA

We are a nation of immigrants and the desire to pick up and head for America has been going on for many years. Native Americans arrived here at least 14,000 years ago and perhaps much earlier. The Mayflower carried only 102 pilgrims, the first Jamestown landing 104 and the first slave ship in 1619 only 30.

Right after the Revolutionary War, 80,000 actually left for Canada and England because they were loyal to the Crown. Even before the famine, the Irish came and now 10% of the population identifies as Irish. The ancestor of JFK came in 1849 and worked as a barrel maker. He dies of cholera in 1859 but his son becomes a state senator. The Chinese started coming around the same time.

They called America Gold Mountain, but the Chinese Exclusion Act of 1882 forbid them to stay. Between 1880 and 1920, over 20 million came and they were mostly from Southern and Eastern Europe. Recently most immigrants have come from Latin America and Asia and an average of 1 million a year.

Hatred of the immigrant is as American as apple pie. Trump came down the escalator talking about “murderers and rapists” and “[expletive] countries." We would have solved our immigration problems years ago, but the Republican Party would have to let it go as a successful issue.

One irony here is 60% of undocumented persons overstayed their visas and only 40% crossed the border. But, of course, the border gets all the news and controversy.

The real tragedy of all of this is we would all be a lot richer if we solved the immigration problem. Some estimates are that they would add 2 trillion to the GDP over the next 10 years. They would increase productivity, fill the labor shortage, fight inflation and provide increased taxes to support the retirement of an aging America. Of course, it wouldn’t be easy and certainly would cause additional friction.

There are two intractable issues in America that seem beyond compromise and therefore can’t be solved. The most intractable is the Second Amendment and guns but the second worse problem is immigration. But where would the Republican Party be without them? So, stop listening to them and let an immigrant put some money in your pocket.

LOUIS HARPSTER

Shipman

Absolutely corrupt

Power corrupts and absolute power corrupts absolutely; an old saying that is sadly and blatantly obvious today. Today Vladimir Putin, absolute dictator of Russia, the country that contains one-eighth of the planet’s inhabitable surface, stole land from his neighbor Ukraine after sham referendums. This man, instead of doing things to increase the security and stability of his country’s 146 million people, is every day making all Russians into pariahs, unwelcome anywhere in the civilized world.

His invasion and the ramifications of that action have killed thousands of his citizens and his neighbors while increasing misery, starvation, and suffering among uncounted millions across the globe. The West should stand united against this dictator and his illegal actions in Ukraine.

As to Donald Trump, what does this pathetic grifter have to do before he is locked up for the safety of the citizenry and the Republic? His actions on January 6th alone merit years in Leavenworth and one must place that criminal action gently atop the pile of other legal briefs stemming from financial crimes, theft of government property, attempted extortion of numerous governmental officials, foreign and domestic, espionage, and the list goes on and on. Enough delay, let's put this guy on trial and lock him up.

Moving closer to home why are there Bob Good signs on the sides of the road in Nelson? Hasn’t Representative Good embarrassed us enough already? He is one of the Republicans in Congress most Trump-gullible. He even refused to verify the electors of other states on January 6th.

I don’t know that to this day he has acknowledged that Joe Biden won the 2020 election even after dozens of court cases and recounts. Such pig-headedness should not represent the homes of Thomas Jefferson, me, and/or you.

Representative Good is also rather lax in his attendance in the Congress, missing twice as many votes in the House as the average congressperson. He often votes to the right of the Republican Party in the House while most of the legislation he has introduced has gone nowhere since introduction. The govTrack website page describing him shows 8 key votes he participated in. All those votes passed but he only voted “Yea” once, therefore showing himself to be one of the loudest “No’s” of the 117th Congress. Can you help the 5th district of Virginia do better than that?

I believe we can do better.

MIKE TABONY

Gladstone