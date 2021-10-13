Letters to the editor

Finally, this week a report on Trump’s attempts to overturn the 2020 election results was released by a Senate committee. The report states he tried no less than nine times to get the US Department of Justice to disavow the results of the election. He even went to the extreme of suggesting the replacement of the siting Justice Department head with one who would do his wishes. Folks, we have come to the point where the continual pardoning of our executive branch head, our President, is loudly suggesting to them that they are above the law. Both parties need to know this practice is now part of our history.

We can do better and we can start by holding our president to the law and demanding responsibility of all our leaders.

MIKE TABONY

Gladstone

Not taking virus seriously prolonging pandemic I believe in free speech but there must be limits. The best example is not being allowed to yell ‘FIRE!’ in a crowded building. In essence, that is what Mr. Gubisch did with his letter to the editor, basing it on a discredited conspiracy theorist. There are over 700,00 deaths due to COVID-19. That is a fact as is the efficacy of mask wearing and vaccination.