Letters to the editor

Parents’ voices belong in public education Do Nelson County parents with children in our school system believe they want Terry McAuliffe running our state? His recent statement regarding your child’s education, “I don’t believe parents should be telling schools how to teach their children” is enough to show he is not one to sit in the governor’s seat.
I remember attending The Parent Teachers Association (PTA) meetings in Augusta County (a long time ago) where we discussed the curriculum and what our students were taught. McAuliffe would essentially abolish such organizations with his attitude. The uproar over Critical Race Theory (CRT) is what you get when education systems go unchecked. This very controversial topic and its Marxist ideology is secretly filtering into our state’s education system so parents don’t know it is happening.
CRT brings a goal of building in your child’s mind consciousness that white people are inherently racist. CRT and under different names is aiming to rewrite our Nation’s history back to consequences of slavery and becoming the main narrative over shadowing our great country it has always been. CRT wants our children to hate America, its flag, and keep from becoming patriots.
Parents need to know what our educators are teaching. Check out the “City Elders” of Nelson County who gather to pray for our county, and in particular to “educate, equip, and encourage you to take a stand and protect our kids.” I have already voted early for Glenn Youngkin for governor of Virginia because I know he wants parents involved in supporting the education best for their children.
THOMAS NELSON JR.
Roseland
Supporting Ernie Reed for Central District Supervisor Folks, a word about Ernie Reed and the importance of his seat on the county board of supervisors. I have known Ernie more than four decades and have never known him not to be positively engaged in community. I have often quipped that there never was a man more aptly named.
But beyond earnest integrity, Ernie possesses a quiet political savvy honed by his constant vigilance on behalf of the joint needs of environment and community; understanding that the two go hand in hand. A healthy environment fosters heathy community.
In this vein he worked tirelessly to quash the poorly engineered plans for an unnecessary pipeline through our county. He now sees his role as County Supervisor to be that of facilitator; helping concerned citizens work efficiently within their local governing process to effect the positive changes they would like to see.
With Ernie Reed, service to community is so much the fabric of his life, that he cannot imagine a citizenry not eager to participate in helping to build an ever more comprehensive plan and vision for our county.
An intrinsic part of that vision is a more positive social and natural environment, especially for our children; both those setting off on their first day of school and those returning from their young adult explorations of the world to settle in the area they love. Inherent to this goal is fostering a safe, secure environment for our seniors who want to retire in the county they love, completing the cycle of a nurturing community.
MARIAN PEARCE
Faber
Democrat ‘Oligarchy’ intends to end Founders’ dream We hear a lot about the Biden proposed “Building Back Better” legislation that is estimated to cost some $3.5 trillion dollars. What this proposed legislation does to the concept of our nation should strike terror into the hearts of every American. The Democrat Party Oligarchy intention is to end our Founders’ dream of a nation governed by it’s people and thus their freedom. Do the American people have any idea as to how much they are ruled now? Federal grants come with strings.
The current Democrat Oligarchy has corrupted the concept of government envisioned by our Founders. The failure of the Demo Oligarchy to defend the Southern border is a violation of the Constitution. The deliberate foreign policy decisions that lower the international standing of the nation exposes Americans to foreign hostile actions in violation of the intended purpose of the federal government. The Demo Oligarchy’s deliberate proposals in HR 1, HR 4 and the “Building Back Better” legislation are intended not to care for the nation of our Founders but to install the Demo Oligarchy in a position to rule the Sovereign States, a relationship specifically opposed in the Constitution and Tenth Amendment.
The actions of the Demo Oligarchy are frightening, but pale in contrast to the “Establishment” Republican Party’s failure to stand in opposition on behalf of the American people. An email to Mark Warner gets a total non-response reply, an insult. Washington does not care about Virginia except to rule. The National Demo Oligarchy has bought and paid for their Virginia Representatives and Governor. The fate of the nation rests in the hands of freedom loving Virginians to reassert the intended station of their Sovereign State. To quote Benjamin Franklin, “A Republic Madam, if you can keep it.” Vote to keep it by November the Second!!!
BOB DEWEY
Wintergreen
When are responsible Republicans going to show up? Yes, I know the “rock dumb” comment from last week was perhaps a bit over the line but when are some responsible Republicans going to show up. We saw the irresponsibility again this week when the Republican leadership only allowed a pathetic raising of the debt ceiling be voted on. Now they can hold the country hostage again in December while the business that should get done languishes and dies.
To this reader it looks like these Republican leaders have no interest in the country’s infrastructure maintenance or the voting rights of millions of the citizenry. Since Regan’s presidency the Republican Party’s primary goal has seemingly been to funnel virtually all of the nation’s created wealth to the richest few citizens while the rest of us fall further and further behind. And when the citizenry discovers this they make it harder for the common man to express himself at the voting booth.
Our country already gives greater weight to the votes of rural sparsely populated states with Senate representation, the filibuster, the Electoral College, and political gerrymandering. If one adds the populations of the citizenry represented by today’s 50 Democratic Senators and those represented by the 50 Republican Senators one will find the Republican Senators represent 41,000,000 fewer citizens. That’s about 12% of the total population of the country. No small matter.
Finally, this week a report on Trump’s attempts to overturn the 2020 election results was released by a Senate committee. The report states he tried no less than nine times to get the US Department of Justice to disavow the results of the election. He even went to the extreme of suggesting the replacement of the siting Justice Department head with one who would do his wishes. Folks, we have come to the point where the continual pardoning of our executive branch head, our President, is loudly suggesting to them that they are above the law. Both parties need to know this practice is now part of our history.
We can do better and we can start by holding our president to the law and demanding responsibility of all our leaders.
MIKE TABONY
Gladstone
Not taking virus seriously prolonging pandemic I believe in free speech but there must be limits. The best example is not being allowed to yell ‘FIRE!’ in a crowded building. In essence, that is what Mr. Gubisch did with his letter to the editor, basing it on a discredited conspiracy theorist. There are over 700,00 deaths due to COVID-19. That is a fact as is the efficacy of mask wearing and vaccination.
One in 12 Nelson County residents have been infected with this virus. Thanks to people like Gubisch, my life has been on hold for the better part of two years. There are always a certain percentage of people who neither believe in facts nor care about others, so I am appalled but not surprised.
What I am really surprised about is that this letter was given space by our local newspaper. Even Facebook and Twitter have started taking steps (not enough) to rein in the most extreme disproven theories. Journalism has a responsibility to not give voice to dangerous and harmful ideas while allowing for many disparate opinions. The decision to publish this letter was very disappointing.
JOAN KLEMIC
Afton
As suggested in an Oct. 7 letter to the editor, I researched Dr. David E. Martin. His beliefs about COVID have been debunked by FactCheck, Reuters, USA Today and others.
However, I am most upset by the statement that this flu season is “no more dangerous or deadly than any other flu season.” I researched that also. In the past decade, yearly deaths from flu have fluctuated between 12,000 and 52,000 (average about 35,000). Whereas 375,000 deaths from COVID were recorded in 2020, and more than 377,000 deaths in 2021 so far. Sure looks more deadly to me!
JANE DAVEY,
Lovingston