Letters to the editor

The much-hyped California recall election of its governor turned out to bring no surprise to this citizen. While the Republicans hoped to use this election to show they still had some relevance in the Golden State that didn’t happen. The recall got about 36% of the population to agree to it while the great majority voted to keep their Democratic governor. The voters seemed to like their government’s actions more than the blather from the other side. I can only hope we Virginians will feel the same way in our voting for governor this year. We have a state that is considered one of the best, if not THE BEST, for living and for doing business.

While I didn’t agree with all his previous gubernatorial decisions, Terry McAuliffe did a good job establishing that excellence while governor before and I believe he’s again the best candidate. As I write this letter early voting is opening so I expect I’ll have cast my vote for him by the time you read this.