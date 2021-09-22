Letters to the editor

Vote GOP on Election Day to get back on track Why are Democrats still supporting a president who is so weak, a new definition of “weak” will need to be defined? Why would Democrats want to extend Biden’s destructive policies into Virginia by electing McAuliffe, Ayala, and Herring, as a continued liberal Marxist platform to take away your God given rights? Unlimited migration at our southern border by the millions is beyond stupid.
Why elect Democrats who are bent on raising taxes and spending trillions more on their pet projects? Hyper inflation is their resulting game higher cost of food, gas, utilities, airline travel, and education. Democrat liberal polices are ripping away our country’s infrastructure to the point our children and students are taught to hate America. Recently radicals are saving the Declaration of Independence and Constitution are a racist worded documents. The very documents used to found our country. Let’s drop the language of racism and bring all races together.
Let’s start obeying our law enforcement, the sheriff deputies and Virginia highway patrol. The recent Nelson County High School incident is an example where students have not understood how to obey orders. The use of filthy language towards school and law enforcement officials from students should be enough to be expelled from school. Let’s move forward by electing those who have our country at heart.
I say Republican’s should be voted in on Nov. 2 as they give a message of hope and not one of continued Biden political ruin. Let’s set American and Virginia onto the road to greatness. Vote for McAuliffe, Ayala, and Herring to lead Virginia again into the dark ages. Vote for Glenn Youngkin, Winsome Sears, and Jason Miyares to put Virginia back on track.
THOMAS NELSON JR., Roseland
Political parties, not the people, control elections On Sept. 16 President Biden addressed the nation and outlined the Democrat Establishment’s final act to destroy the nation of our Founders. The power of the Federal Government was singular and enumerated in the Constitution. “We the people” have failed in our responsibility to govern and have succumbed to the siren call of socialism by the political parties. Were it not so, the Governors of the supposedly Sovereign States would be screaming and the states’ representatives in the chambers of the Congress would have rejected the proposed legislation.
Biden called out the wealthy for their failure to “pay their fair share”, but omitted to remind the American people that it was a Democrat administration in 1913 that removed the Founders’ fair share direct tax provision in the Constitution with the 16th Amendment. Our Founders established a single tax rate and a state census based tax for each state to fund the Federal Government.
Today the Democrat-controlled Establishment with RINO’s is engaged in the intentional destruction of our Founders’ nation, a nation governed by its people. The political parties are just buying votes. The Federal Election Data Reports clearly show the massive party, out of district, distributed campaign donations. The voice of the district citizen has been muted. The political parties, not the American people, control the elections.
Where are the voices of the governor of Virginia and the elected members of the Virginia General Assembly? They are silent in the face of the death of our Founders’ nation. The United States of America can only be saved by the Sovereign States and Virginia must lead.
BOB DEWEY, Wintergreen
What will it take? How many deaths is it going to take, fellow Americans? In the last 28 days the US has registered over 43,000 viral deaths; only 18 other countries have reported more than that in TOTAL deaths over the entire pandemic. This week we passed the mark that said 1 in every 500 US citizens has died of the virus. So I ask, when will the vaccine holdouts finally go get the pinprick of safety for themselves and consideration for their fellow citizens? I’d like to see T-shirts given out to everyone who gets fully vaccinated. Across the front of each would be “I‘m vaccinated so I won’t be in the ICU when you need it.”
The much-hyped California recall election of its governor turned out to bring no surprise to this citizen. While the Republicans hoped to use this election to show they still had some relevance in the Golden State that didn’t happen. The recall got about 36% of the population to agree to it while the great majority voted to keep their Democratic governor. The voters seemed to like their government’s actions more than the blather from the other side. I can only hope we Virginians will feel the same way in our voting for governor this year. We have a state that is considered one of the best, if not THE BEST, for living and for doing business.
While I didn’t agree with all his previous gubernatorial decisions, Terry McAuliffe did a good job establishing that excellence while governor before and I believe he’s again the best candidate. As I write this letter early voting is opening so I expect I’ll have cast my vote for him by the time you read this.
Finally, this week we learned just how crazy the Trump administration became. We learned that General Mark Milley, chairman of the Joint Chiefs of Staff of the US military, made two phone calls to his Chinese counterpoint to assure the Chinese that the US was not going to launch a surprise attack no matter how unbalanced our then-president became. That this man, at the pinnacle of responsibility in our military, felt it prudent to make these calls should concern us all. I believe General Milley was trying to protect the US from accidentally initiating an unnecessary Chinese response that could lead to all out war between these two nuclear powers. Yes, he went above his Commander-in-Chief, but he acted to protect his and our country. He put country first and I salute him for doing so.
General Milley did better. We should follow his lead.
MIKE TABONY, Gladstone
A nation of groups It is not news that we are a country divided and angry. Perhaps into twos or threes but how about fours. One group are the libertarians, the don’t tread on me, Ayn Rand group. They firmly believe in the decisions of the market and adhere to a strict meritocracy. Government must never interfere in economic outcomes or weigh one group against another. In fact, government should only provide for the common defense and a few other things. And if the meritocracy seems to favor those that have done well it is only an example of the natural order of things or as Billie Holiday sang “Them that’s got shall get, Them that’s not shall lose.”
This group can be angry especially if a bureaucrat or an elected official is telling them what to do. And it goes without saying no masks.
The second group are the “real Americans,” Sarah Palin’s people or to go back further Nixon’s “silent majority.” They know exactly which side of the culture wars they are on, and it is the side of patriotism, heterosexuality, Christianity, etc. They have no interest in diversity and feel that many people, especially those on the coasts, look down on them. They feel that government wastes its time and their tax money on people who don’t deserve it and don’t look like them. They have been angry for a long time and Trump just stumbled upon some new ways to whip them up.
Our third group is not angry at all and tends to be urban, and they are the professionals and people who earn their money in tech. They have done quite well for themselves and are not animated by the passions of the rest of us. Data, code, algorithms is their world. In fact, some, like Facebook would like to move the world into a virtual reality, with bitcoin for money and NFTs as art and a life that kind of resembles a video game.
Our last group is the justice group. They think America is an idea that has never been really put into practice, that capitalism must be defeated or heavily modified, that race and class dominate our history. If you are not on their side, then you should be cancelled. They tend to be left wing and young but not always. They have a point, but they are impossible to get along with.
And then there is the rest of us, and we get up every day to make a living, take care of our families and for the most part try to do no harm. We are too busy to be angry.
LOUIS HARPSTER, Shipman