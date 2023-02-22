Bipartisan planning needed

A friend of mine recently said punditry about the future and who might win elections was a waste of time and that what was really needed were concrete plans about our future, especially because it was Valentine’s Day, and it was 73 degrees. This winter in Virginia is a stark reminder that the climate is warming.

The task for everybody, especially our elected representatives, is to transition us away from fossil fuels to a more sustainable energy economy. But since the average price for an electric car is $66,000, you can see there is a lot of work to be done. I’m not buying one soon and you are probably not either.

A lot of words have been spent on the upcoming vote for extending the debt limit. And recently the Congressional Budget Office announced that the debt over the next 10 years will grow even more than they forecasted last year. It is so alarming that even Democrats are worried about it.

Here is an area where we need rational bipartisan planning. We need more tax revenue, which yes, means raising taxes and you don’t have to be Bernie Sanders to realize there are corporations and individuals who use the tax code to not pay their fair share. Republicans must give up the religion of no new taxes and trickle-down economics. Democrats must realize that their support for Social Security and Medicare is admirable, but these programs have to be paid for and on their present course they are running out of money.

There is another thing Republicans must give up and that is Donald Trump. He must never be in the White House ever again. Simply put, it would be the end of us. I’m sorry to be so partisan but if you don’t see that, you are delusional. And locally, it might be very difficult to elect a Democrat in the 5th, but do we have to have Bob Good? If your idea of success is somebody who heckles the President then he’s your man, but he does absolutely nothing for the working people in this district. God I miss Denver Riggleman.

LOUIS HARPSTER

Shipman

A year of Putin’s terrorism

Folks, it is way past time for the world to call Vladimir Putin what he is, a terrorist, a far worse terrorist than Osama Bin Laden ever was. He should be treated exactly as Bin Laden was. People should be parading in front of the Russian embassy in Washington proclaiming this every day. Why is the West hesitating to send combat aircraft to Ukraine? No one threatened Russia but for a year now Putin has threatened world peace with his terrorism on the Ukrainian people.

Western leaders have pledged billions of dollars to help the Ukrainians not lose the war. That is not good enough. The Ukrainians need to win, to expel the terrorists from their country. Step up to the task America. The terrorist Putin must lose; the sooner the better. We all know that.

Here in the US, the Republicans are reeling under the onslaught of good economic news that President Biden’s policies, programs, and initiatives have generated. His attention to the middle class and the country’s infrastructure has done what 40-plus years of catering the whims of the richest citizens could never do. The Republicans have completely forgotten how to work FOR the rest of us. They have survived this long on generating fear of the “other”, whomever that is at the moment, and through gifts to rich benefactors.

That’s all they have to offer. As to the southern border, when the country is at 3.4% unemployment it is not the time to be building walls to keep others out. We need more workers today.

We all know that the federal government printing presses or financial keyboards are the only sources of our US dollars. No one else can legally generate our money. When the government needs money it simply creates it. It doesn’t have to earn it like we do. After creating it the government either spends or dispenses it into the economy. At a later time it will tax some of this money back to remove it from the economy.

Finally, the federal deficit is the dollars the federal government has previously put into the economy but has not yet taxed back out. That is the money that you and I get to use. The debt ceiling limits the federal deficit; the amount we can use. Do we want to limit that? Maybe not.

MIKE TABONY

Gladstone