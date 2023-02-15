Driving courtesy needed at roundabout

We have a new roundabout at Routes 250 and 151. While it appears things are operating smoothly, it may still be a good time to publish and promote roundabout driving courtesy. I do not recall seeing anything thus far. Can your publication take this on as a public service?

Perhaps VDOT has can provide some guidance: some bullet points or a poster for courteous driving in a roundabout. It has been a long time since driver’s education for many of us and I do not remember roundabouts being discussed in my Driver’s Handbook or included on my driving test.

VDOT might even pursue printing that guidance on the flipside of the many coasters used at the local breweries, cideries, wineries along Nelson 151.

STAN MILESKY

Nellysford

GOP in a corner on debt ceiling

The Republicans have really painted themselves into a corner. They have a weapon, the debt ceiling, but they can’t use it. There are many predictions about what would happen if we didn’t raise the ceiling and none of them are good. It could crash our economy and the world’s economy. But nobody knows for sure because it has never happened before. But if it did the Republicans would own the consequences and it would be impossible to blame the Democrats.

But worrying about the debt is so old-fashioned, so Tea Party, as polling suggests that the Republican base does not care about it. They care much more about cultural issues. Privatize the schools and libraries rather than privatize Social Security. There is a segment of our citizens, probably between 30 and 40 percent, who have decided that an American should be white, Christian, straight, patriotic, conservative and nobody else qualifies and they will go to great lengths to see this happens, including electing a con man to be President.

Paul Krugman has famously said that the US government is an insurance company with an army. Defense, Social Security, Medicare and Medicaid make up 70% of the budget. You can’t really cut them, and the Republicans are against raising taxes. Supply side economics is the biggest lie ever foisted on the American people. And then there is the theory that deficits don’t matter. Even Dick Cheney said that.

So, we start 2023 with the lowest unemployment rate since 1969. But even that is a problem for officials who are worried about inflation. You can heckle Speaker Mcwon’thy, he is a glutton for punishment and will probably enjoy it, you can heckle the President, but he is still the President and you are just a lowly congressman, but it wont do you much good to heckle the US economy because it won’t even know you are there and keep roaring on.

LOUIS HARPSTER

Shipman

Biden shines at State of the Union

My heart goes out to those suffering man-made and natural disasters around the world but what a great week for American democracy. The President, whom all of us should be very proud of, let us know in the State of the Union address that the country is in very good shape and has the possibility of getting a lot better in the coming two years. He, in doing so, also showed us that we older Americans are not necessarily less useful Americans.

He made his points and, in a vocal rapier thrust at the hecklers, killed the Republican plan to destroy Social Security and other social programs. I say again, Joe Biden may be the best President we’ve had in my lifetime. He was not my choice among the Democratic candidates but he has proven to me that he was the best choice. I stand corrected.

Hecklers, you again demonstrated that you are not ready to be members of the body that represents this country. As Republican Senator Mitt Romney said that evening to lying Republican Representative George Santos, “You are not fit to be here.” Representative Greene of Georgia reminded me of an enraged chimp in a zoo throwing excrement at passing humans and other chimps.

Governor Sanders, in the Republican response, stated, “The dividing line in America is no longer between right or left, the choice is between normal or crazy.” It is obvious to this writer that the crazies are those who believe the lies of the sore loser and believe that our democracy can be destroyed by his mob attacking the peaceful transfer of power in the Capitol. The insurrection’s leader, Donald Trump, and his accomplices should be in jail. Where is justice? Americans died because of his attempted coup that day. Justice delayed is justice denied.

I read that former Republican Representative Denver Riggleman is considering running for governor. His past actions have shown him to be well qualified and I encourage him to do so. And while we consider candidates, those in the Democratic Party that want to replace Joe Biden as their choice for President need to get out and pound the bushes as they have some very big shoes to fill. President Biden has proved in many ways that we can do better because he was ready and able to do just that. Congratulations to his (and our) success.

MIKE TABONY

Gladstone