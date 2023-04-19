On wrong side of the issues

When the Supreme Court struck down the right to an abortion, some of the justices and other politicians said the issue would now go back to the states and each state could decide for themselves. Well, now a judge in Texas, Matthew Kacsmaryk, has made a decision that would make abortion illegal everywhere.

He has done this by invalidating the FDA’s decision to approve mifepristone, a drug that is used in more 50% of abortions and a drug that does not require an abortion medical procedure. This will probably end up at the Supreme Court.

But there is a larger issue here than just access to abortion and the further danger is that it has introduced political decisions into the FDA approval of drugs, which we would hope would be entirely based on science and health. Let’s consider a hypothetical situation and say Ron DeSantis has been elected President in 2024 (more on that later in this letter) and we already know that he is anti-vaccines.

In 2025 there is a new viral pandemic, and he won’t allow the FDA to approve a vaccine for it and this time the death toll is considerably larger than 2020/2022. In fact, with his disapproval we could bring back polio and smallpox. It’s not as crazy as it sounds.

But DeSantis or Trump are not going to be elected President in 2024 or any other year. They might get nominated but they have already lost. Let me repeat that; they have already lost, and you can take that to the bank. They are both on the wrong side of too many issues, but if you want to highlight just two; they are on the wrong side about abortion and guns.

Trump’s path back to White House is even more problematic than DeSantis. For one thing he is going to have multiple convictions hanging over him but there is the more important relationship he will have with his voters. In 2016, he struck a populist’s viewpoint that convinced a lot of voters he was on their side. He even convinced some voters who voted for Obama in 2012. If you vote for him this time you will be voting for his benefit, you will be voting to overturn the supposed grave injustice done to him in 2020.

You will have his back and not the other way around. It won’t make America great again; it will make Trump great again. And that folks, is a heavy lift.

LOUIS HARPSTER

Shipman

Ukraine, China and karma

Come on, we’re missing our opportunity to help the Ukrainians remove the invaders from their country by focusing on almost anything else. We all know the Ukrainians had and still have no intention of invading Russia; they just want Russian barbarians out of their country. They just want to be secure in their own country. As to hitting ammunition dumps and missile launch sites located in Russia, those are logical targets. If Mexico was launching missiles into the US how long would we wait before attacking those launch sites? The West could probably end this war this year if we provided the needed weapons to Ukraine.

China is threatening to make the same mistake Russia has by attacking its neighbor. Three days of threat attacks on the independent island of Taiwan did not shake the Taiwanese but why do they have to endure them? As I said last week, the US government should make it very plain to the Chinese that a Taiwan War will result in a level of US military assistance to Taiwan in addition to open-ended sanctions and a complete cut-off of all trade with the US. There is no need for a conflict over Taiwan.

Taiwan has never been a part of Communist China; it has been an independent nation for 74 years. It should be so recognized by the UN and seated as the independent nation of Taiwan.

Karma is sweet punishment. Donald Trump, who regularly used “Lock her (him) up” to get his minions riled up is now hearing and fearing those same words. And it seems the Republican Speaker of the Tennessee House who led the expelling of two young black Congressmen doesn’t even live in the district he “represents”, a requirement under Tennessee law. His future in Tennessee politics is going to be a lot tougher. And reactionary US Supreme Court Justice Clarence Thomas is facing possible impeachment over his blatant disregard for the law. How sweet it is.

This week it was reported that Republican harassment in Buckingham County has led to the resignations of most, if not all, of the county’s voter registration officials. As they’ve demonstrated so many times, Republicans say government is the problem then they get elected and prove it.

Two governors have now lost good friends to nuts with genocidal assault weapons and that may bring action. I’m hopeful.

We could do so much better?

MIKE TABONY

Gladstone