Letters to the editor

When will it be over

When Donald Trump is laid in the cold, cold ground his epitaph will read “I don’t want to say the election is over.” And so, it is not over for the rest of us. And until the matter of Donald J. Trump is put to rest all of us are stuck, trapped in one moment and not moving forward.

For one, it freezes both political parties in place. There are plenty of Republican politicians who see themselves as president. Certainly, Pence does and perhaps “Little Marco” still does. The Democrats are equally frozen. Certainly, younger Democrats would like to see somebody else, somebody younger run in 2024, but if Trump is the nominee they will tempted to call on Biden to defeat Trump again. And by the way, he would.

Then there is the violence done to our elections and the very basis of our democracy. Will anybody accept the outcome of an election anymore? It seems that the official position of the Republican Party these days is that any election that elects a Democrat is not valid which is strange when you consider that 2004 was the only time this century when a Republican running for president won the popular vote.

Then there all the laws that Republicans have passed in the states to make voting more difficult. So, if there are no trust in elections should we as a country just pack up and say our democratic experiment is over?

There is some optimism on the Trump front, though, and it is taking place in Georgia where Fani Willis might be bringing RICO charges against Trump and his associates. For those of you who don’t know what RICO means, it is Racketeer Influenced and Corrupt Organizations Act, the laws the bring down mobsters and organized crime. Vote Trump 2024 as Godfather.

LOUIS HARPSTER

Shipman

The real culprit in high gas prices

Well folks, you can blame Biden for high gasoline prices if you like but today ExxonMobil announced an almost 400% increase in profits year over year and a total of $17,900,000,000 in profits for the April to June of 2022 quarter. The real reason we all suffered at the pump can be found in the board rooms of the fossil fuel companies. We kept buying so they kept raising the price. It’s that simple.

A recent Associated Press poll determined that 2/3 of American voters want either term limits or a mandatory retirement age for the U.S. Supreme Court Justices. I suggest an 18-year term with a justice being retired on the first of January every even year. That way each presidential term gets to appoint two justices. An surprise agreement was reached this week between the Democratic leadership and Senator Joe Manchin on a bill to solve many healthcare and climate change problems.

With floods and fires across the country it is way past time to get real serious with the major cause of climate change, our addiction to fossil fuels. I find it both very sad and somewhat karmic that some areas of Kentucky have suffered so in the horrible flooding this week. Karmic because their two Senators, McConnell and Paul, are among the worst in the U.S. government for addressing the massive problem of climate change. Perhaps the suffering of their constituents will help enlighten them. Perhaps.

Across the ocean, Russia has now made it very plain that they seek nothing less than capitulation of the Ukrainian government. Putin will only be momentarily satisfied while his minions are reversing the progress Ukraine has made over the last few years and returning that aspiring country to Russian peasantry and poverty. Why we as supposed leaders of the free world are allowing this is beyond me.

Too often in my life our leaders have used war when they shouldn’t have but today’s demands are to save a country from disaster and I can only hope we are up to that task. I celebrated Thursday with Ukraine on their first ever Day of Statehood and salute their endeavor to remove the Russian pestilence from their land. As President Zelensky said when accepting the Winston Churchill Leadership Award from Great Britain “The democracies of the world are capable of stopping any tyranny.”

We just have to have the courage to do so.

MIKE TABONY

Gladstone