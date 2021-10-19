Letters to the editor

On the other hand a Republican friend wrote me this week and gleefully stated “Better get ready, big Orange is coming back!!” I cringed as I wondered how many Germans gleefully heckled their friends in 1930 with “Better get ready, the Little Corporal is coming back!!” Ten years later all the glee had vanished. Five years after that, 1945, their country was destroyed and millions of their fellow citizens were dead because of the “Little Corporal.”

Can the same thing happen here? Listening to some Trumpians I get the feeling they couldn’t care less. Steve Bannon’s promise of 20,000 Trumpian “shock troops” says he is preparing for war. And if that doesn’t alarm one, I don’t know what will.

We have great problems to solve. Climate change and the declining health statistics of the U.S. should alarm us all. We are still leading the world in COVID case numbers and deaths. According to the Johns Hopkins data, in the past 28 days over 50,000 Americans have died of the virus. That is over twice the number of deaths in any other country during the same time period. Still it seems many will not work together with masks and vaccines to protect themselves and their fellow citizens.