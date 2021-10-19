Letters to the editor

Not your average flu season As suggested in an Oct. 7 letter to the editor, I researched Dr. David E. Martin. His beliefs about COVID have been debunked by FactCheck, Reuters, USA Today and others.
However, I am most upset by the statement that this flu season is “no more dangerous or deadly than any other flu season.” I researched that also. In the past decade, yearly deaths from flu have fluctuated between 12,000 and 52,000 (average about 35,000). Whereas 375,000 deaths from COVID were recorded in 2020, and more than 377,000 deaths in 2021 so far. Sure looks more deadly to me!
JANE DAVEY, Lovingston
A message to Gov. Northam My obituary:
In April 2020, Gov. Northam signed into law Senate bill 733 and House bill 980 repealing Virginia’s mandatory ultrasound law and 24-hour waiting period prior to abortion. He stated “no more will legislators in Richmond, most of whom are men, be telling women what they should and shouldn’t do with their bodies.”
And yet, there are female nurses who choose not to be vaccinated against COVID-19. Isn’t it their bodies, Governor?
Recently, at a press conference, Gov. Northam stated that the unvaccinated should “think about how you want your obituary to read.”
I find that statement extremely disrespectful to families whose views don’t align with the Governor.
In closing, Governor, who writes the obituaries for aborted children?
TERRY THOMPSON, Roseland
Supporting
Mary Cunningham for
North District Supervisor As an Afton resident, and Nelson County North District voter, I’m proud to cast my vote for Mary Cunningham as Supervisor.
Our county deserve leadership that’s responsive, proactive, truly listens, and then honors the many voices of its citizens, rather than operating in an old-school “it’s who you know” manner. As a recent example, during the 250 rockslide earlier this year, Mary quickly and proactively reached out to impacted residents, listened to their concerns, and joined them in seeking workable solutions from VDOT and local leaders.
Mary Cunningham is a candidate of integrity and upmost professionalism, who will represent the interests of ALL Nelson residents, not just those who expressed support for her, or voted for her. She has the heart and mind of a public servant, which is demonstrated by her record of boots-on-the-ground community service over the past two decades here.
Nelson faces many present and future challenges, one of which centers around zoning, our Comprehensive Plan, and the Rockfish Valley Area Plan. Getting the full and inclusive engagement of citizens in making their voices heard to achieve these critical goals will require full-time active leadership from a Supervisor who is fully present and accessible, listens respectfully, and is willing to help guide us pragmatically through this process. As a business owner and grateful resident of 24 years, Mary Cunningham is the best candidate because she has the skills, vision, and community-building experience to tackle this critical task, along with so many other issues like schools and healthcare.
VICTORIA DUNHAM, Afton
Washington established tyranny eroding
American heritage The political issue today is not Democrat vs Republican. It is about a nation intended to be governed by its people who must now fight against a well entrenched Washington Establishment communist-oriented tyranny. The control of elected Democrat Senators and Representatives in the Congress by the Democrat Establishment Oligarchy is on display daily.
Establishment Republicans compliment the establishment efforts as they are silent in objection. To complete the reconfiguration of the concept of American governance two actions must be completed. The first is the removal the Sovereign States as governing entities allowing direct rule of the American people by the Oligarchy in Washington. The second is, which the Oligarchy understands, a people with a heritage of a self-governing constitution and “Bill of Rights,” such as ours, will rise up against this Democrat Oligarchy dictatorial tyranny.
Political control is a function of control of money, citizen federal tax money. Political parties took control of these funds away from the people in 1913 with the 16th and 17th Amendments and the 1937 Supreme Court Opinion on Social Security. Later bi-partisan legislation, then allowed by the Supreme Court 1937 Opinion, and the concept of federal financial grants to states firmly established the Washington Federal Establishment political control. The purpose for the Democrat Oligarchy championing of Critical Race Theory, which is enhanced by the placing of a superior importance in the teachers’ unions and school boards over parents, is to tarnish our American heritage. Our children must be indoctrinated to believe that our Founders and we are evil people.
As in 1781, in 2021, Virginia is placed in a lead political position and Virginians must now fight on election day for the intended sovereign character of the Commonwealth as a Constitutional Republic and depose the current Washington Democrat Establishment-oriented state government.
BOB DEWEY, Wintergreen
No Trumpian party needed Fellow Nelsonians, as I asked last week, “When will responsible Republicans show up?” I repeat that question this week and am joined by other Republicans around the country in opinion pieces in the New York Times and Washington Post. In both papers Constitutional Republicans urged their fellow party members to shun the Republican banner until the autocratic Trump stain can be scrubbed from it. These Republicans wisely do not want to be affiliated with the group that threatens the very existence of American democracy.
On the other hand a Republican friend wrote me this week and gleefully stated “Better get ready, big Orange is coming back!!” I cringed as I wondered how many Germans gleefully heckled their friends in 1930 with “Better get ready, the Little Corporal is coming back!!” Ten years later all the glee had vanished. Five years after that, 1945, their country was destroyed and millions of their fellow citizens were dead because of the “Little Corporal.”
Can the same thing happen here? Listening to some Trumpians I get the feeling they couldn’t care less. Steve Bannon’s promise of 20,000 Trumpian “shock troops” says he is preparing for war. And if that doesn’t alarm one, I don’t know what will.
We have great problems to solve. Climate change and the declining health statistics of the U.S. should alarm us all. We are still leading the world in COVID case numbers and deaths. According to the Johns Hopkins data, in the past 28 days over 50,000 Americans have died of the virus. That is over twice the number of deaths in any other country during the same time period. Still it seems many will not work together with masks and vaccines to protect themselves and their fellow citizens.
It is almost as if we have taken the “America First” down to “This American First.” It’s me and the rest of you can go hang. That is not a society but a recipe for disaster. As I’ve said before, this country needs a Republican Party to balance the Democrats. But we do not need a Trumpian Party which seems to have no goals beyond destroying the government and/or country. Will responsible, Constitutional Republicans please step up. We want to elect you.
We can do better.
MIKE TABONY, Gladstone
Democrats, stay the course Do Manchin and Sinema care that they that they stand in the way of Biden’s agenda? They do not. They are not seeking some grand compromise or are they upholding some notion of fiscal rectitude; they are instead doing the bidding of some of the most powerful industries in our country, oil and gas, pharmaceuticals, Wall Street and the health industry.
Consequently, the so-called progressives are tearing their hair out. I say so-called because what they advocate seems, if polls are to be believed, to be in the center of American politics and enjoy widespread support. It is as if the corporations and the rich are saying we hear your pain, but we will not allow anything to hurt our bottom line. We may be “woke” but we like the status quo. So, the progressives see this as their only chance to strengthen the social safety net. Why is it their only chance?
Everybody seems to think the Democrats are doomed to lose control in 2022. And losing to the Republicans would mean not just a change in legislative priorities but would strengthen Trump’s hold on the Republicans. To be sure, Trump might be too incompetent to become a dictator but another four years of him would mean more corruption, perhaps an even worse pandemic and restrictions of the right to vote not seen since the Jim Crow era.
It is said that Democrats lack enthusiasm and question why they are called on again to save democracy. But save it we must. If you really want to break Trump’s hold on the Republicans, electing Democratic majorities in the House and Senate in 2022 would do the trick. And then it would not matter what Manchin and Sinema thought.
LOUIS HARPSTER, Shipman