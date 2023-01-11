Letters to the editor

Speaker drama leaves questions

So how many Republican congressmen does it take to screw in a lightbulb or elect a Speaker of the House? Apparently whatever the number they don’t have enough. And so, the Republican Party tears itself apart some more. Oh, and by the way according to the House rules they can’t do anything else until they elect a Speaker. No votes, no laws. They did accomplish one thing; they removed the metal detectors all the better for the next insurrection.

So, who are these people, what do they want and what is their end game? Of the 20, 18 of them are election deniers, but they don’t seem to be taking orders from Trump. One of them wants to vote on term limits, several of them want a balance budget amendment, some of them are just working on their brand and how many times they appear with Tucker Carlson, some of them want the House to have more say over the federal budget. I think it is safe to say that they are all members of “drown the federal government in the bathtub” caucus. They see most of the programs of the federal government as socialism.

But how is this going to end? If they put forward somebody else will moderate Republicans vote for that person? And if they won’t stop this rebellion does the government stop dead in its tracks? I am sure that some, even our own Bob Good, would like to see that happen. Could some moderate Republicans join with Democrats to elect a speaker? Will we have a functioning government by the time this letter is published? Tune in and find out.

LOUIS HARPSTER

Shipman

118th Congress off to an ugly start

Well, it has started; the Republican clown circus that will be the 118th Congress has now been open for business for three days. For the first time in a century absolutely nothing has gotten done during that period of time. Like lost kittens in the swamp the Republicans can’t even decide who the Speaker is going to be. And I sadly report to you that one of the most pitiful clowns in this circus is your own Representative Republican Bob “NO!” Good.

Those of you who voted for him should hang your heads in shame. In all of the 5th district this is the best you could do? There is an old saying “Republicans complain that the government is the problem then they get elected and prove it.” In the past two years the Democrats have accomplished many good things but it appears that the good times are over.

But the Democrats are partly to blame for this particular impasse. They have been laughing up their sleeves while doing nothing to help. I have called several House Democratic offices to suggest they pick a Constitutional Republican to put forward with the hope that some Republicans would break ranks on the side of sanity. So far I’ve had no takers but this act is far from over. I’m thankful that President Biden is going about the business of getting the country going again.

In the Russian war on Ukraine it appears that any settlement in the near future will also be a surprise. Putin will not talk peace until the Ukrainians accept the loss of territory and Ukraine wants every Russian out of all of its territory including Crimea. There are now rumors that Russia will declare a general mobilization even if they have to supply a million more soldiers with clubs to fight with. The winner it appears will be the guy making body bags.

Gov. Glenn Youngkin is trying to find his way into the national Republican morass by trying to get Virginia out of its agreement to use more renewable energy and less fossil fuels and additional tax cuts for Virginians. Tax cuts encourage inflation. In this very warm January it might be better to use additional funds to promote more green energy and to prepare areas like Norfolk for a tough, wet future. The climate holds the trump cards. It also doesn’t do polls.

We can do better.

MIKE TABONY

Gladstone

Editor’s note: These letters were submitted before Congress’s narrow Jan. 7 vote to select Kevin McCarthy Speaker of the House.