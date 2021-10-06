Letters to the editor

In my humble opinion, you have to be rock stupid to vote Republican.

MIKE TABONY, Gladstone

Wondering if government might work again The Democrats are trying to pass a $3.5 trillion bill, although it might turn out to be a lot less, but more about that later. But what could be the objection to passing a bill that spends just 1.2% of G.D.P. over 10 years to help the average American to get by? I am sure you have noticed that we live in a world in which the very basics of life such as shelter, food and health are for sale and that the price of these necessities keeps going up to the point that it is more than a lot of families can afford.

For a while now we have accepted the idea that government should subsidize the economic life of most Americans. The Republican Party has been at war with that notion since Ronald Reagan. Their philosophy is that everybody should be responsible for their own economic health. But even the Democrats bought into the idea that what ever was good for business and corporations would inevitable be good for the rest of us. That’s why Biden’s agenda is truly a radical reversal of the last 50 years.