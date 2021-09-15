Letters to the editor

Their view on federalism serves two purposes. First it allows some sectors of the economy to escape regulation, like oil and gas but also health and pharmaceuticals and thereby increase their bottom line usually at the cost to our pocketbooks and health. But more importantly it allows Republican states to restrict who gets to vote. Fundamentally the Republicans do not think a vote for a Democrat is a legitimate vote.

Recently we have had the 20th anniversary of 9-11. Much has been said about the unity in the country after the attack. But what did Bush and the Republicans do with that unity? They started the disastrous war in Afghanistan and then lied us into the war in Iraq. But they also slashed government programs and gave a trillion-and-a-half-dollar tax cut to the rich. They even wanted to turn over Social Security to Wall Street. And all the while they demonized anybody who objected as un-American. In short, they laid the groundwork for Trump’s insurrectionists.

And if you think the insurrection is over then all I can say along with Colonel Porter is “horse hockey.”

LOUIS HARPSTER,

Shipman