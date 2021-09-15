Letters to the editor

Frustrated with
A hotel in your backyard!
Imagine that your neighbor suddenly erects 30 tiny houses on his farm. He plans to start a short stay rental business, essentially a hotel. The traffic on your country road will triple, there will be a constant turn-over of strangers, water supply may be jeopardized, trash, noise, all of that. Now imagine that you had no idea that he was going to do this, that this development involves many more houses than his division rights per acre would allow, and that it was all done “by right” without review or approval of the Board of Supervisors.
Impossible? Wrong. A vaguely worded line in the county zoning ordinance is being interpreted as allowing a property owner or business to build an unlimited number of “vacation homes” for rental purposes by right. If the bylaws are not clarified Nelson County could rapidly become overbuilt with hundreds of these “by right hotels”.
The number of dwellings on a property should align with the designated number of division rights for that property – 1 home per division right. Those guidelines were created by the County Supervisors to allow thoughtful development that would preserve the beauty and character of the county. The Planning Office has already received one such application for 22 “vacation homes,” and next week it could be your neighbor trying it.
Please contact your planning commissioner at nelsoncounty-va.gov to request that they close this loophole and deny unlimited vacation home development.
ANNE AND KEN
NORWOOD, Lovingston
Epidemic of stupidity with anti-vaxxers Well, folks, we are still well in the lead. An epidemic of stupidity has placed the US in first place in the number of COVID-related deaths and cases over the last 28 days. As I write this on Friday, Sept. 10, everyone over 12 in this country could have been vaccinated. Yet Johns Hopkins’ Coronavirus Resource Center has in the last 28 days chronicled the viral deaths of 35,283 US citizens, almost all of them chose death rather than a pin prick vaccination.
That is an epidemic of stupidity. It seems a population informed by unreliable and frankly lying individuals is endangering the rest of the country by providing fresh breeding grounds for this virus. If it mutates in one of these unvaccinated citizens to one that is much more deadly and unaffected by the vaccine that would be a disaster for our population and economy. I salute President Biden for mandating vaccinations for federal workers and encourage all the major corporations to do the same for all their employees.
It is way past time to end the danger of the unvaccinated. It is way past time to end the economic and health disaster brought on by this epidemic of stupidity.
We, as members of a civilized society, should recognize our freedom to poison our fellow man is rightly restricted. We can’t lawfully put toxins in streams or the air. We can’t burn toxic chemicals in our yards poisoning the neighborhood. We can’t dump our bodily wastes in the public places. And we should recognize that these restrictions include dumping our viral wastes into the public air. Your freedom with your viral wastes ends at the tip of your nose: when your wastes pass that point they infringe on my freedom to a healthy life.
This past week West Virginia’s Republican governor’s exasperation with his constituents boiled over. He said, “Come on, people!” when confronted with some of the idiotic reasons they were using to avoid vaccinations. Even former President Trump was booed at a rally when he admitted he was vaccinated. The Republican Kool-Aid is on the table; the leaders must drink it or the ignorant mass of disciples will find someone else who will.
We can do better; let’s get on with it.
MIKE TABONY,
Gladstone
Unity post-9/11 squandered
It seems reasonable to say that a citizen’s health and safety and more importantly their civil rights should not depend on what state they live in. The Republican Party and their red state governors have given us federalism on steroids. They will say that it reflects their philosophy of governing but as Colonel Potter said, “horse hockey.”
Their view on federalism serves two purposes. First it allows some sectors of the economy to escape regulation, like oil and gas but also health and pharmaceuticals and thereby increase their bottom line usually at the cost to our pocketbooks and health. But more importantly it allows Republican states to restrict who gets to vote. Fundamentally the Republicans do not think a vote for a Democrat is a legitimate vote.
Recently we have had the 20th anniversary of 9-11. Much has been said about the unity in the country after the attack. But what did Bush and the Republicans do with that unity? They started the disastrous war in Afghanistan and then lied us into the war in Iraq. But they also slashed government programs and gave a trillion-and-a-half-dollar tax cut to the rich. They even wanted to turn over Social Security to Wall Street. And all the while they demonized anybody who objected as un-American. In short, they laid the groundwork for Trump’s insurrectionists.
And if you think the insurrection is over then all I can say along with Colonel Porter is “horse hockey.”
LOUIS HARPSTER,
Shipman
Zoning important in protecting Nelson’s scenic beauty A 2016 amendment to the Nelson County zoning bylaws authorizing by right vacation homes was enacted to allow citizens of the County to have AirBNB opportunities. It was not meant to allow for uncontrolled commercial development of A1-zoned areas.
Corporations are using the vacation home amendment to skirt Nelson County’s division rights and sub-division bylaws. By calling them vacation homes they assert they can “clear the hillside” and build as many vacation homes as they please. One such plan has already been submitted, proposing 25 homes — 22 new — on a property with 13 division rights. To maximize profit, the corporation wants these homes booked 365 days a year. These homes require the same infrastructure — septic, water, electrical, roads — as permanent residences, will more than double the number of homes on Stagebridge Road in Shipman, and will greatly impact the neighborhood with the churn of guests in and out of the property.
If truly by right, the plan requires no public review or community input. These corporations and their lawyers are attempting to steamroll Nelson County planning bylaws by exploiting a poorly worded amendment. If the current plan is approved, these by right vacation developments will begin springing up across Nelson County with no warning, impacting all of us.
The Nelson County Planning Commission and Board of Supervisors CAN reject the current plan by requiring the proponents to abide by existing division rights bylaws. Please urge your elected officials to reject corporate development of this beautiful place.
JON NORWOOD,
Shipman