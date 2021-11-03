Letters to the editor

FDR’s legacy much stronger than Facebook Well, folks, by the time you get a chance to read this we will know if Virginians have chucked years of excellent Democratic leadership to kneel before the throne of Trump. As I write it seems as though many of my fellow Nelsonians are OK with the dictatorship; I suspect Jefferson and Henry would be parroting Franklin’s “a Republic, if you can keep it” were they still here observing these traitors to the cause.

This week the Copa26 meeting in Scotland is trying once again to come up with ideas and commitments to combat climate change from the major fossil fuel addicts and their leaders. For at least a century we have known that fossilized carbon dioxide released into the atmosphere would destroy the climate of the Holocene and severely test man’s ability to survive on his home planet. For the last decade we’ve observed nature’s initial responses to our wastes but have continued to suck on the mines and wells for more of our favorite drug.

Even the massive Western fires and the drought that threatens to shutdown Hoover Dam is not enough to coax us to turn away from our addiction. The U.S. has been one of the worst polluters in the history of the planet and we seem very reluctant to give up that distinction. We will be rightly cursed for generations.