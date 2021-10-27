Letters to the editor

Go blue in the
Nov. 2 election Not a single member of the Virginia Redistricting Commission should receive a single red cent for their expenses and work. The citizens of the state were seemingly hoodwinked by the Republicans who opted for a bipartisan commission to redistrict without considering politics then would not even consider a map drawn by a Democrat, lying hypocrites to a man.
And the Democratic comments from the commission members I’ve seen were aimed more at righting wrongs from decades in the past instead of drawing districts that would entice the citizenry of the future to value their right to vote. These folks should be thankful they are not tarred and feathered. If the politicians in the mentally balanced state of Virginia can’t do a little job like a nonpartisan redistricting what can we expect from Louisiana or Texas on subjects like climate change, abortion, or voting rights.
I don’t like to think like this but sometimes the U.S. reminds me of a flag left out in the wind much too long, fraying into nothingness.
Getting to the coming election, why would you not vote Democratic? Democratic governors have been the state’s chief executives for many years, years in which Virginia was considered one of the best states in the nation to live, play, and do business. In many of those years Virginia was voted the best state in the union to do business. Democrats are much more likely to be pro-choice, in favor of voting rights for more citizens, are better at helping the little guy and making those upon which our society has lavished riches pay more in taxes. Democrats know how to fix problems and leave the Treasury in good shape. Let’s stick with the winners.
Getting to the coming election, why would you vote Republican? In much of the rest of the country Republican legislators and governors are making it much more difficult for citizens to vote, especially if you happen to be Latino or Black. Republican legislators and governors are making it much more difficult to get an abortion, especially if you are too poor to travel to adjoining states. Republican legislators and governors are fighting to make the real rich much richer and forgetting everyone else. In much of the country Republicans are wavering between favoring a republic and a Trumpian dictatorship. Republicans leave disasters in their wake. Why do that to Virginia; let’s send the Republicans to Texas.
MIKE TABONY,
Gladstone Biden has to work
with hand he’s dealtWe have already lost one of the political parties to conspiracy, semi-fascist adoration and an almost complete retreat from doing anything about our political and economic problems and now we are in danger of the losing the other party to factionalism and an inability to accomplish anything. Before you are too hard on the Democrats, please consider that when LBJ passed Civil Rights and The Great Society there were 69 Democrats in the Senate and the Democratic majority in the House was over a hundred seats. Now that is a mandate compared to what Biden is working with.
Our system of government and our politics is an either/or proposition. Unlike some other governments in the world, we don’t do coalitions where multiple parties have to compromise not only to pass legislation but to form governments in the first place. Since that is not going to change anytime soon, Biden is going to have to work with what he has. Perhaps he should take Warner and McAuliffe’s recent advice and pass the bipartisan infrastructure bill and keep working on the reconciliation bill. Not only is it a win but it might bring political pressure on Manchin and Sinema to actually compromise. Yes, the progressives will go crazy, but they were never going to reject at all. It might also help in 2022 to grow the Democratic majority to respectable numbers and it is there where the progressives can pass their agenda.
But the Democrats greatest political achievement doesn’t lay with those two bills. It lies with passing a voting rights bill. If that means doing away with the filibuster, then do it. I don’t care if Biden has an altar where he worships the filibuster every night, somebody has to have the courage of their convictions that the bills they want to pass will do good for the American people and they will be rewarded politically for it. Also, somebody has to have faith that at some time in the future that a Republican party will exist to help the American people and not just service Trump’s ego.
LOUIS HARPSTER
Shipman
Do not forget:
a government
of the peopleWe have a memory problem. We have forgotten that the first form of government our Founders created was a confederation of independent sovereign states. The need for federalism, a government of several self governing entities, came about when the need for defense against a common enemy and an institution thru which the several sovereign states could resolve interstate issues was recognized.
The “Federal Government” with limited “Enumerated Powers” was never intended to be the ruler of the sovereign states.
That concept has been violated. “We the people” have allowed political parties to replace us in the basic concept of a government “governed by its people.” Our ruling political parties, Republican and Democrat, contest what they want. They have little interest in the desires of the American people. The current political party “hate” for Donald Trump is because he attempts to address the political desires of the American people, not a political party, bringing a third element into the Republican/Democrat battle.
The problem is exacerbated by the created national commercial and population control entities, such as “Big Box” corporations and unions such as the Teachers’ Unions. The ability for national political parties to collect and distribute campaign donations nationwide improperly influences statewide and state district elections.
“We,” the American people, have a choice. Restore our heritage with all of its faults, or succumb to political party controlled rule. Political parties have replaced the states in representing “We the people.” The current Washington Democrat Oligarchy is daily displaying the unintended power to rule. To restore the intended government of our Founders, we must restore the political stature of our sovereign states. To restore this stature, the citizens of each state must understand the political intentions of those they elect and the intents of their state political parties. In simple terms, understand the issues and vote.
BOB DEWEY
Wintergreen