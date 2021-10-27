Letters to the editor

Our system of government and our politics is an either/or proposition. Unlike some other governments in the world, we don’t do coalitions where multiple parties have to compromise not only to pass legislation but to form governments in the first place. Since that is not going to change anytime soon, Biden is going to have to work with what he has. Perhaps he should take Warner and McAuliffe’s recent advice and pass the bipartisan infrastructure bill and keep working on the reconciliation bill. Not only is it a win but it might bring political pressure on Manchin and Sinema to actually compromise. Yes, the progressives will go crazy, but they were never going to reject at all. It might also help in 2022 to grow the Democratic majority to respectable numbers and it is there where the progressives can pass their agenda.