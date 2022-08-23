A look ahead to the Governors football season

Head coach:

Jack Baker (Overall record, 87-113. First season at Nelson)

Last season: 1-9

Key performers

• Scott Ives, senior, DL/LB: Ives is usually the fastest player on the field and showcases that talent at linebacker and as a pass rusher off the edge.

• Carson Becerra, OL/DL: Becerra will anchor a unit that is on the rise. Defensively, he’s got a strong work ethic and fundamental knowledge of how to thrive at the point of attack.

• Hunter Garrett, RB/LB: A state pole vault champion, the 5-foot-10, 170-pounder has the burst and leg drive to excel as a running back. Those same characteristics serve him well as a run-stopper at linebacker.

• Dae Dae Rose, RB/CB: Recognized as the team’s top overall athlete, the 6-foot, 170-pounder will be the featured back in the backfield. Defensively, he will most likely draw the assignment to slow down the opposition’s top threat.

• Stage Parker, DE/CB: Parker has the instincts to rush the passer on the defensive line, while also utilizing his talents as a defensive back in pass coverage.

• Adonijah Hubbard, RB/LB: The 5-foot-11, 175-pound fullback is a hard-nosed player that fights for that extra yard. He carries that lunch-pail philosophy to the defensive side of the ball at linebacker.

• Mason Baker, RB/LB: Baker has experience playing running back and linebacker. His toughness and desire make him an example for the rest of the team.

Newcomers• Nathan Cordle, OL/DL: Cordle is expected to play a big role on both sides of the ball and should provide plenty of leadership.

• Nikki Woods, OL/DL: Woods is a steady performer and should compete for an opportunity to play right away at Nelson County.

• Jaylen Mickens, OL/DL: Mickens adds another big body in the trenches for the Governors and should also add a veteran presence in the locker room.

• Dylan Gray, OL/LB: Gray brings great athleticism to the position and should improve as the season goes on. He could also see some action at linebacker.

• Colton Baker, QB/DB: Baker is a solid quarterback prospect and could also compete for playing time at safety.

• Antwan Cousins, RB/LB: Cousins has great vision and should provide another option in the backfield, as well as contribute at linebacker.

The skinny: The Governors have already made great strides in a short time under Coach Baker and should improve as the season goes on. In a lineup filled with mostly underclassmen, there’s plenty of youthful exuberance and a passion to learn.

Baker, Nelson’s new leader who spent eight seasons at Rustburg High School, had a 9-4 record in his lone season at Parry McCluer.

Governors’ scheduleAug. 26: at Randolph Henry, 7 p.m.

Sept. 2: vs. Page County, 7 p.m.

Sept. 19: vs. Prince Edward. 7 p.m.

Sept. 16: vs. Cumberland, 7 p.m.

Sept. 30: at Chatham, 7 p.m.

Oct. 7: vs. William Campbell, 7 p.m.

Oct. 14: at Appomattox County, 7 p.m.

Oct. 21: vs. Dan River, 7 p.m.

Oct. 28: at Altavista, 7 p.m.

Nov. 4: vs. Gretna, 7 p.m.