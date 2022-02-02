After delays, Nelson indoor track season gets off the ground

The Nelson Govs indoor track team finally had a meet to go to on Jan. 25 as first-year head coach Kyle Early led his troops to Fork Union Military Academy to compete in the Fred Hardy Invitational.

“I could not have asked for a better first meet as head coach,” Early said. “It has been a long season in regards to not being able to compete until now, but our kids come to practice every day ready to work and it showed in their respective events.”

Nelson had seven athletes representing the Govs as Early shared his thoughts on his team’s performance.

“Overall, I am happy with our athletes’ performances at the meet. With this being our first meet of the season, I am very happy about our athletes’ results,” said Early. “Typically, at this point in the season we would have had three or four meets under our belts and would be shifting gears to prepare for the postseason, but due to the weather and a couple of meets having been canceled, this was our kids first opportunity to compete.

For most of our athletes, this is their first time competing in track and field so I am very happy with their results.”

Nelson indoor track and field results on Jan. 25

Rebecca Marden

-300 Meter Dash, 55.24

Jasper Cober-lake

-1600 Meter Run, 6:29.95

Hunter Garrett

-300 Meter Dash, 44.68

-Pole Vault — 9-00

Scott Ives

-500 Meter Dash, 1:17.39

Johnathan Oneida

-55 Meter Dash, 7.26

-300 Meter Dash, 43.13

Lupe Ortiz

-1600 Meter Run, 6:48.90

Joey Raynes

-Shot Put, 37-06