All-Stars team captures state title

The Madison Heights 15U All-Stars captured the state title last week and earned a trip to the Dixie World Series in Sterlington, Louisiana, in a few weeks.
Nelson County has four players on this squad that swept Mecklenburg in the last two games to win the state title.
The All-Stars won the state opener, 15-0, against Cana, then secured scores of 9-7 and 4-2 against Mecklenburg.
Representing Nelson County are James Allen, Tre Terry, Michael Fitzgerald and Landon Thacker. Jim Allen is also from Nelson County and is one of the assistant coaches.
Mary Kathryn Dixon Allen, president of the Nelson County Dixie Youth, commented on the Nelson players this year.
“We did not have enough players for a Dixie Boys team this season, so our boys played with Amherst this spring season and then Amherst and Madison Heights combined their 15-year-olds to make this team. Michael Fitzgerald did not play in the regular Dixie season with us but played JV with the other Nelson players,” Mary Kathryn Allen said.
They team also has set a car wash fundraiser July 17 at the AutoZone in Madison heights.
“Personally, I am very excited for all of these young men. They have all come from different teams and have formed a great bond,” said Allen. “As the Nelson County Dixie Youth president, I am super excited to see players from the Dixie program continue to grow, and play outstanding baseball.
Some of the Nelson players have been playing together since coach pitch. The years of playing together builds a bond, a chemistry, and a lifetime of memories for them. I am excited for this team to work hard and play baseball together in the World Series. Their sportsmanship and chemistry they have built together in over a month is unbelievable and I can’t wait to see what they do in Sterlington, Louisiana.”
Three-game state stats
Thacker- 1 RBI, .333 batting average and .500 on base percentage
Fitzgerald- 4 RBI, .625 batting average and .700 on base percentage
Allen- 5 RBI, .714 Batting average and .800 on base percentage
Terry- 4 RBI, .667 batting average and .700 on base percentage
Pitching:
Thacker, pitched two innings during the tournament. ERA-4.667 and WHIP-1.0. Two strikeouts, 1 walk, 1 hit and 2 runs allowed.
Fitzgerald, pitched eight innings. ERA-1.75 and WHIP-.250. Thirteen strikeouts, 1 walk, 1 hit allowed and 2 runs score.
If you're interested in donating to help cover expenses for the team's trip to Louisiana this month visit: https://www.facebook.com/donate/3838972726214997/?fundraiser_source=external_url