All-Stars team captures state title

The Madison Heights 15U All-Stars captured the state title last week and earned a trip to the Dixie World Series in Sterlington, Louisiana, in a few weeks.

Nelson County has four players on this squad that swept Mecklenburg in the last two games to win the state title.

The All-Stars won the state opener, 15-0, against Cana, then secured scores of 9-7 and 4-2 against Mecklenburg.

Representing Nelson County are James Allen, Tre Terry, Michael Fitzgerald and Landon Thacker. Jim Allen is also from Nelson County and is one of the assistant coaches.

Mary Kathryn Dixon Allen, president of the Nelson County Dixie Youth, commented on the Nelson players this year.

“We did not have enough players for a Dixie Boys team this season, so our boys played with Amherst this spring season and then Amherst and Madison Heights combined their 15-year-olds to make this team. Michael Fitzgerald did not play in the regular Dixie season with us but played JV with the other Nelson players,” Mary Kathryn Allen said.

They team also has set a car wash fundraiser July 17 at the AutoZone in Madison heights.