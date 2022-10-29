Altavista gets first win of season over Governors

Ladainian Stone rushed for a game-high 213 yards and accounted for five touchdowns as Altavista finally broke into the win column with a rousing triumph over visiting Nelson at English Field on Oct. 28.

The Colonels (1-8) snapped a nine-game losing streak dating back to last season thanks to their highest-scoring performance since a 63-16 win over Surry County to open the 2016 Region 1A East playoffs.

Stone, who now has 1,112 rushing yards this season, carried the ball 15 times. He scored three rushing touchdowns, returned a fumble 74 yards for a score and added a passing touchdown to Jayden Boyd.

Altavista recovered three fumbles and added a takeaway on Jordan Pippin’s interception returned for a touchdown.

The Colonels finished with 390 rushing yards. Pippin rushed for 111 yards and a score. Russ Farmer and Stephen Anthony each added rushing touchdowns.

Adonijah Hubbard rushed for 104 yards and DaVeon Rose added 101 on the ground for the Governors (1-8). The two combined for 205 of the Govs’ 248 rushing yards.

Gov Colton Baker had a 26-yard touchdown pass to Hunter Garrett.

