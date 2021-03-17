 Skip to main content
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit
Appomattox throttles Nelson in blowout

Appomattox throttles Nelson in blowout

Appomattox’s offense took flight Friday night against Nelson.

The other three facets weren’t far behind.

The Raiders scored three special teams touchdowns, added a score on defense, and utilized a high-octane offense to throttle the Governors 83-6 at Bragg Stadium.

Bronson Williams scored two touchdowns off blocked punts for the Raiders (3-0). Tez Booker blocked a punt early in the first quarter that Williams pounced on in the end zone for a 14-0 lead, and then Keyshawn Baker’s blocked punt early in the second resulted in Williams’ scoop and 40-yard return for a 42-0 advantage.

Raiders quarterback Tre Lawing III rushed three times for 102 yards, highlighted by a 48-yard run to open the scoring, and he completed 4 of 6 passes for 50 yards and two touchdowns.

The Governors (1-2) mustered only 54 yards of total offense. Their touchdown came on Kavin Carter’s 34-yard fumble return early in the third quarter.

Appomattox responded on the ensuing kickoff when Ervis Davin ran it back 87 yards for a score. The Raiders finished with 383 yards of offense.

- From Staff Reports

Tags

Be the first to know

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Related to this story

Most Popular

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

Breaking News

News Alert