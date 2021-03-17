Appomattox throttles Nelson in blowout

Appomattox’s offense took flight Friday night against Nelson.

The other three facets weren’t far behind.

The Raiders scored three special teams touchdowns, added a score on defense, and utilized a high-octane offense to throttle the Governors 83-6 at Bragg Stadium.

Bronson Williams scored two touchdowns off blocked punts for the Raiders (3-0). Tez Booker blocked a punt early in the first quarter that Williams pounced on in the end zone for a 14-0 lead, and then Keyshawn Baker’s blocked punt early in the second resulted in Williams’ scoop and 40-yard return for a 42-0 advantage.

Raiders quarterback Tre Lawing III rushed three times for 102 yards, highlighted by a 48-yard run to open the scoring, and he completed 4 of 6 passes for 50 yards and two touchdowns.

The Governors (1-2) mustered only 54 yards of total offense. Their touchdown came on Kavin Carter’s 34-yard fumble return early in the third quarter.

Appomattox responded on the ensuing kickoff when Ervis Davin ran it back 87 yards for a score. The Raiders finished with 383 yards of offense.

- From Staff Reports