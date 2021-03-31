Atlavista avenges earlier season loss against Govs

In Altavista, Jayllen Jones accounted for three touchdowns, Marquel Dawkins scored two rushing touchdowns, and Altavista easily defeated Nelson County in the teams’ second meeting of the season.

Jones scored a rushing touchdown, delivered a touchdown pass to Makel Stone and tallied a 52-yard punt return score as the Colonels (2-3) avenged a 22-21 loss to the Governors (1-4) on March 6.

George Brown (5-of-15 passing for 88 yards) and James Lloyd (2-of-6 passing for 102 yards) each threw a touchdown pass for Nelson. Robert Morris had 116 receiving yards and a score on five catches. Brown rushed for 47 yards on 10 carries and Jonathan Oneida added 39 rushing yards on 13 attempts.