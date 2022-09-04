Bedford school's request to join Dogwood district denied

Liberty High School in Bedford County last week had its request seeking to move out of the Seminole District to the Dogwood District denied by the Virginia High School League.

LHS has seen dramatic drop-offs in its enrollment numbers over the past few years, triggering the proposed request to go to the Dogwood. New LHS athletic director Aaron Haigler, who began his position at the school amid the appeals process in mid-August, said LHS is “a little disappointed in the outcome.”

Haigler said LHS has appealed again to the Executive Committee, seeking the approval of the change in districts. The Executive Committee will determine its final alignment plan for 2023 through 2027 on Sept. 21.

“We felt like we would be a good fit in the Dogwood from an athletic standpoint and school size standpoint,” Haigler added.

According to a record of the Appeals Committee’s votes, LHS’ school population and “opposition by the schools in the Dogwood District” were reasons for the denial.

Haigler said that although he wasn’t able to play a big role at the time given when he started the AD job at LHS, to his understanding, conversations that happened weeks ago between LHS officials and Dogwood schools indicated at least some of the Dogwood schools had a favorable opinion of LHS’ hope to move into the Dogwood. So when the VHSL gave LHS a letter of opposition it had received from the Dogwood in response to LHS’ initial appeal, the Bedford school was “a little surprised.”

The Minutemen, who have competed in the Seminole since its creation more than 40 years ago, under the newest alignment proposal, would be the only one of the eight teams not competing at the Class 3 or Class 4 levels.

If the newly recommended plan is adopted, LHS would join three other area schools in Class 2, Appomattox, Gretna and Nelson County.

- Emily Brown