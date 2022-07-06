 Skip to main contentSkip to main content
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit

Championship banners hanging in Nelson gym, spotlight achievements in athletics

  • 0

Championship banners for Nelson County High School sports recently were installed in the Nelson Middle School gym, according to the Nelson County Public Schools’ official Facebook page.

“NCHS has a proud athletic and academic activity tradition with 138 district championships, 28 regional championships, and 21 VHSL state championships,” the Facebook post said. “In an effort to celebrate the accomplishments of our student-athletes, both past, and present, we are proud to display these championship banners in the NMS gym.”

The division in the social media post thanked the Green and Gold Club for purchasing the banners and the Nelson County School Board for its continued support of athletics at the high school.

0 Comments

Tags

Be the first to know

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Related to this story

Most Popular

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

Breaking News

News Alert