Chatham shuts out Governors on Homecoming Night

The Nelson varsity football team had not been held scoreless at home since late in the 2016 season.
That streak ended at 19 games Friday night.
Chatham raced out to a 28-point halftime lead and added four more touchdowns in the second half to easily defeat the Governors in Lovingston.
Nelson (1-4, 0-1 Dogwood District) had not been shut out at home since Oct. 21, 2016, in a 63-0 loss to Appomattox.
Chatham (3-1, 1-0) got all the scoring it needed in the opening 24 minutes.
Dermont Kyle tallied a pair of touchdown runs. Kendell Sanders rushed for a score and caught a 28-yard touchdown pass from Mason Anderson.
The Cavaliers’ only previous shutout victory over the Governors came in a 23-0 triumph on Nov. 4, 2011, in Chatham.