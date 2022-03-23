Comeback launches Govs' season on the right foot

The Govs came from behind to defeat Parry McCluer High, 4-2, in the season opener on March 14.

The Fighting Blues got on the scoreboard in the first inning, posting a pair of runs and from that point on the Govs defense locked down the offense.

Nelson got all its runs in the fifth frame with a four spot that would hold for the win.

Starting Govs pitcher Landen Campbell picked up the win on the mound with his three and one third innings thrown.

Campbell gave up four hits, two runs while striking out eight Parry McCluer batters.

Jace Martin came in for relief surrendering a lone hit while fanning seven.

Scoring runs for the Govs were Blayz McGarry, Jace Martin, Walker Willoughby and Quintin Page.

- Lee Luther Jr.