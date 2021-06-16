Crawford named Dogwood coach of the year, players also get district honors

After more than 40 years running the Lady Govs volleyball program coach Vicki Crawford retired after this season as she guided her team to regional tournament action.

With all her years of dedication to the Nelson County team, Crawford was named the Dogwood District Coach of the Year by her fellow coaches.

In a light-hearted email for this story Crawford first replied: "You know I don’t like publicity, lol," said Crawford. "I was honored to be recognized as coach of the year my last year. This team worked hard all season to compete. I feel like they were glad to have a season and wanted to make the best of it. We went further into the regionals then any Dogwood district team this year. For that I was extremely proud. I going to miss coaching, but promise I will not be far removed."

Four Lady Govs were also honored as Hailea White was named Dogwood District Player of the Year along with All-District first team.

"Hailea has had as outstanding senior season. She was great leader on and off the court," said Crawford. "She elevated her game this year which inspired everyone, and led us to a very successful season."

In White's last three games of her career she posted 46 kills, 27 digs, 6 blocks and 4 aces.