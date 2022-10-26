Dan River offensive explosion sinks the Govs

The points came fast and furious in the opening two minutes of Dan River’s 50-13 win over the Nelson Governors on Oct. 21.

Dan River and Nelson combined to score three touchdowns in a 32-second span early in the first quarter

The Governors returned a kickoff for a touchdown, only for the Wildcats to respond with a one-play scoring drive.

It was all Dan River after that.

The Wildcats (3-4) scored the next 30 points and cruised to a win over the Governors (1-7).

It marked Dan River’s 11th straight triumph over Nelson. The Wildcats have outscored the Govs 524-131 in that span.

Gov Colton Baker rushed for 108 yards and a touchdown and also completed two passes for 23 yards. Hunter Garrett had five carries for 40 yards and caught two passes for 23 yards.

DaVeon Rose had a strong night on special teams, returning two kicks for 123 yards, including one for a touchdown. Nicky Woods also converted an extra point opportunity.