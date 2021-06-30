Dowell takes over helm of Nelson volleyball squad

She served as an assistant coach for the 2006 Dogwood District championship team, assistant coach for the Lady Govs softball team and most recently served as assistant coach to Crawford during the 2021 season, helping lead the Lady Govs to the Region 2C semifinals.

Crawford coached her final game in the semifinals.

“Vicki has left some pretty big shoes to fill. However, my plan for the program is what any coach would want and that is to teach the skill/fundamentals of the game and to teach them how to compete using those skills. I want to unlock each player’s potential and turn it into their best performance,” Dowell said in the release.

In the release, Crawford said she was thrilled Dowell was taking over the program.

“She is a true Nelsonian. She played for me in the late ‘90s. Candy knows what it means to be a Lady Gov volleyball player,” Crawford said. “I am certain she will continue the long tradition that we all worked so hard to build. I wish her the best of luck. I know she will do great.”

NCHS Athletic Director Greg Mullins said he was excited to have Dowell lead the volleyball team and her experience will serve her well in her new role.

“As an alumni of Nelson County High School, Coach Dowell brings enthusiasm and passion to the program. Her experience as an assistant volleyball coach last year and over the last three years in the softball program should help her hit the ground running since she knows the girls well and has worked with many of them in some capacity,” Mullins said in the release.

