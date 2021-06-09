Governors capture Dogwood District title in double OT

The Govs soccer team, coming off its first loss of the season last week to Dan River, battled the Raiders last Friday and won the match 2-1 in double overtime to capture the Dogwood District title.

Both teams found the back of the net in the first half with Gov Danilo Meraz scoring for Nelson while the Raiders got their lone goal of the game form Corey Williams with an assist from Micah Johnson.

"It was a very difficult game against a well coached team knowing that the season championship was on the line," said Nelson coach Eddie Torres. "I'm so proud of these young players, they beat Appomattox twice [both of the Raiders loss have been to the Governors] proving our teams strength, skill, and determination. Now we will focus on practicing and preparing for Regionals and the next opponent."

Torres described the winning goal.

"Jonas Zawhorodny scored in the last minute of overtime," said Torres. "He was fouled outside of the 18 and took the direct kick and scored for the game-winning goal."

Govs goalie Carson Lucado had about six saves, while the Appomattox keeper Trey Torrence recorded five saves.