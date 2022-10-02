Governors held scoreless against Chatham

A week after engineering a 42-0 shutout victory, Nelson was the loser by nearly the same score on Sept. 29.

The Governors (1-4) were held scoreless for the first time this season, and for the second time in as many years against Dogwood District foe Chatham. The Cavs now have outscored Nelson 97-0 in the teams’ last two meetings.

Nelson's Adonijah Hubbard had an active night in the running game, finishing with 112 yards on 33 carries. DaVeon Rose also rushed for 100 yards on nine carries for the Governors.

Nelson also had a big night on special teams. Colton Baker returned three kicks for 57 yards. Rose also chipped in 35 yards on one return.