 Skip to main contentSkip to main content
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit

Govs avoid shutout in loss to Generals

  • 0

William Campbell raced out to a 46-point halftime lead and came within a second-half Nelson touchdown of posting a second straight shutout in the series.

The Generals have won 10 straight in the series and has outscored the Governors (1-5) by a 94-7 margin over the past two meetings.

DaVeon Rose rushed for 120 yards on 10 carries, but it wasn’t enough for the Govs in the 46-7 loss. Quarterback Colton Baker rushed for 25 yards and scored the team’s lone touchdown. Adonijah Hubbard also churned out 22 yards on the ground for Nelson.

- The (Charlottesville) Daily Progress contributed. 

0 Comments

Tags

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Related to this story

Most Popular

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

Breaking News

News Alert