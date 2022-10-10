Govs avoid shutout in loss to Generals

William Campbell raced out to a 46-point halftime lead and came within a second-half Nelson touchdown of posting a second straight shutout in the series.

The Generals have won 10 straight in the series and has outscored the Governors (1-5) by a 94-7 margin over the past two meetings.

DaVeon Rose rushed for 120 yards on 10 carries, but it wasn’t enough for the Govs in the 46-7 loss. Quarterback Colton Baker rushed for 25 yards and scored the team’s lone touchdown. Adonijah Hubbard also churned out 22 yards on the ground for Nelson.

- The (Charlottesville) Daily Progress contributed.