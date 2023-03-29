The Nelson County High School varsity baseball team last week outslugged Prince Edward, 13-3, scoring in all innings except the first.

Marshall Garrison was the winner pitcher with six strikeouts and contributed to the Govs’ offensive blitz with 3 runs batted in. Tye Mauer was 2-for-2 with two runs scored, Black Victor added 3 RBIs, James Allen scored three runs and Kevin Knight had 2 RBIs and scored two runs for the Govs.

Nelson’s record improved to 2-2 on the win.

Lady Govs bats stay busy in win

The Lady Govs varsity softball team also claimed victory over Prince Edward last week, an offensive explosion for Nelson in the 20-5 showing.

Amber Taylor was the winning pitcher with six strikeouts and contributed to the offense with 3 RBIs and two runs scored. Madaly Casey added 3 RBIs and scored two runs, Cristina Harlow scored three runs, Ansley Jenkins had 3 RBIs and a scored run and Meghan Nuckols added 2 RBIs and 2 runs scored.

The win moved Nelson to 2-2 on the season.