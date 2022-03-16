Govs basketball celebrate memorable season with banquet

The Govs varsity basketball team, coming off its best season since the 2008 state championship run, gathered March 9 for a buffet-style meal along with a few awards.

The Chicken Coop in Lovingston provided the fried chicken, green beans and Mac and Cheese while the parents provided multiple covered dish entrees and desserts.

Govs head coach Marvin Martin, along with assistant coach Brennan Banton and junior varsity coach Dylan Ragland, handed out varsity letters, pins, and custom T-shirts while adding comments to the crowd of parents, family and fans.

Three players received special medals, including Nick Cousins, most improved; Walker Willoughby, “Mr. Defensive” and Jace Martin, “ Mr. 3-Pointer.”

The crowd had a big laugh when Martin slapped Ragland on the back in congratulating him for surviving his first year as head Lt. Govs coach.

After Martin recognized all the players, a parent asked for all in attendance to give Martin a hand for being named the Dogwood District Coach of the Year.

Martin was asked what this honor means to him.

“First of all, this does not take the place of my team being undefeated Dogwood Champions,” said Martin of the team’s going perfect in district play. “It’s all about them, but it also means a lot to have such an honor.”

Martin added he was glad to give back to the community.

Senior standout Jaren Purvis took the top honor of Dogwood District Player of the Year along with all-district 1st team and all-region 1st team.

“Jaren is a unique player that I’ve had the privilege to teach and coach the right way,” said Martin. “Jaren has proven himself to be a man among boys and he is definitely ready for the next level.”

Blayz McGarry, the team’s floor leader, was named to the Dogwood all-district 1st team and 2nd team all-region.

Also selected for the Dogwood all-district 2nd team was Willoughby, Dagan Pugh and Honorable Mention players Jace Martin and Kris Norris.

While not at the boys’ banquet, several Lady Gov players were also named to the all-district team.

Tamya Vest-Turner was selected to the Dogwood all-district 1st team. The 2nd team players were Chandler Giles and Destiny Meredith. Rachel Thompson and Serenity Green received Honorable Mention selections.

Lady Govs head coach Angie Vest, also mother of Tamya Vest-Turner, commented on her daughter being selected to the Dogwood all-district 1st team.

“It was an honor to see the coaches within our district recognize her abilities and talent to vote for her for first team,” said Coach Vest. “I’m super hard on her as well as my other players. The recognition that the players received were well-deserved.”