Govs basketball on a roll win big win over Lancers

For the Nelson County Times

The Nelson Govs basketball team continues to be the hottest team in the Dogwood District and currently sits in first place with an undefeated 7-0 district record.

The Nelson boys team, which has just two losses on the season, recently defeated Dan River and Appomattox and in a three- day stretch captured a trio of victories.

Govs coach Marvin Martin had his squad rolling with another big win over neighboring Amherst, avenging one of the team’s earlier season losses in late December.

In December Martin thought he was having a stroke, which he said turned out to be a case of high blood pressure, but he team didn’t let the players know when when they had to play Amherst earlier in the season.

What a difference time and a better medical report can make as the Govs hosted the Lancers on Feb. 1.

This time all the attention was focused on the game as the Amherst team got an old fashion whipping in going down, 58-33.

“The team is led by four smart seniors and a group of juniors who are also dedicated to what they have been taught over the past couple of years,” said Martin.

The Govs posted a trio of players in double figures in the win over the Lancers.

Jaren Purvis lead the Govs with 23 points,18 rebounds and four blocks.

Dagan Pugh stepped up in a big way with 13 points, five rebounds, two assists, two steals and a pair of blocks.

Blayz McGarry continues to scorch the nets with his constant contributions on offense with 10 points, five assists, and four rebounds while also drawing a charging foul against the Lancers.

Martin said he shares the success with his assistant, Brennan Banton, Nelson County High School athletic director Greg Mullins, the school administration and even gave props to his team managers.

Another key to the Govs’ winning ways, according to Martin, is his team dedicates time watching game film to study the competition.

“This group of young men has a vision in front of them and goals, so therefore we as a coaching staff keep their eyes on the goals,” said Martin.