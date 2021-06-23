Govs batter Patrick County, fall short in Chatham

The Nelson Govs baseball team pounded Patrick County 12-4 in the opening round of the Region 2C tournament.

The victory celebration was short lived as the next night in Chatham the Govs lost to the top-seeded Cavaliers 7-3 to end the season.

In last Monday's win over Patrick County the Govs batters were on fire as Logan Campbell, Jack Rodgers, Mason Hughes, Blayze McGarry and Dylan Clark recorded RBI's with Rodgers big swing coming in the 6th inning with a home run.

Patrick County scored a lone run in the first but Nelson would tie the score 1-1 in their half of the second inning.

Both teams posted single runs in the third inning.

The Govs burst open the offensive dam in the home half of the sixth inning with seven runs crossing the plate .

Nelson bats connected for 14 hits.

Landen Campbell, the winning pitcher, gave up three runs on sixties while striking out four.

Michael Fitzgerald came in for relief work to complete the last two frames.

In the loss at Chatham, Nelson committed four errors, the same number of hits.